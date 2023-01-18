ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Cher
3d ago

He needs to be arrested for aiding and abetting these federal criminals period! traitor to American citizens! and how many of those do you help on a regular basis?

J.R. Parsons
3d ago

numb nuts! These aliens to our country will soon be allowed in with their hands still reaching out and after their court dates assigned they will never return or be seen again. There is much money to be made by peddling drugs supplied by the numerous cartels now in our country. This is pure unfiltered Bull crap!

Carol Gregory
2d ago

stop encouraging these people to come over here if there was nothing for them when they get here let them sleep in the streets like our homeless maybe more would try coming over the legal way with a sponsor they need to stay in their country until it's time for them to come over here

