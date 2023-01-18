ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Lebanon police ask for help after 39-year-old male shot near Monument Park Tuesday night

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago

Lebanon City Police are looking for information about a shooting in the 700 block of Lehman Street on Tuesday evening.

Police were dispatched to the area near Monument Park around 5:30 for a report of a male with a gunshot wound, acting police chief Captain Bret Fischer said in a press release. Upon arrival, police spoke with a 39-year-old victim who had a single gunshot wound to the leg.

"The victim reported that he became involved in an argument between two other persons while walking in the park," officials said in the release. One of the people involved shot the 39-year-old male during the argument.

The victim was transported to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center, but police said his injuries were not life threatening. Officials have not released the name of the victim.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. Police do not believe this is a random act of gun violence, according to their release.

Met-Ed Shooting: South Lebanon Twp Police searching for residents who fired at the Med-Ed building

Garage Burglary: State police searching for individuals who broke into East Hanover Twp garage on Christmas Eve

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates .

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth

