ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Senate holding first hearing on ticketing industry

By Lauren Sforza
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OP6Pq_0kImzWWu00

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) announced Tuesday that the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing to investigate a “lack of competition” in the ticketing industry.

The announcement comes two months after Ticketmaster’s meltdown during singer Taylor Swift’s online presale prevented thousands of her fans from purchasing tickets to her upcoming tour, causing widespread outcry from the public and elected officials. At the time, Klobuchar sent a letter to Ticketmaster’s CEO that accused the company of abusing its market positions and violating a consent decree.

Klobuchar, who chairs the Judiciary panel’s Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, said the issues within the ticketing industry were made “painfully obvious” when Ticketmaster failed Swift’s fans, but that these problems were not new.

She said the hearing, which will be held Tuesday before the entire Senate Judiciary Committee, will focus on how a consolidated ticketing industry harms both consumers and artists.

“For too long, consumers have faced high fees, long waits, and website failures, and Ticketmaster’s dominant market position means the company faces inadequate pressure to innovate and improve,” she said in the release.

“At next week’s hearing, we will examine how consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industries harms customers and artists alike,” she added. “Without competition to incentivize better services and fair prices, we all suffer the consequences.”

Lee, who is the ranking member of the consumer rights subcommittee, said consumers “deserve” competition in every market, including concert venues.

“I look forward to exercising our Subcommittee’s oversight authority to ensure that anticompetitive mergers and exclusionary conduct are not crippling an entertainment industry already struggling to recover from pandemic lockdowns,” Lee said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said he looks forward to the hearings to see how they can take steps to put consumers and artists first, arguing the ticketing industry “has only gotten worse” since the consolidation of Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

“It’s been more than a decade since Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation, and competition in the ticketing and live entertainment industries has only gotten worse,” Durbin said. “Too often, consumers are the ones who pay the price for this market failure.”

Ticketmaster and Live Nation merged in 2010 , a move that public officials have criticized in the wake of the company’s meltdown during Swift’s presale. Since then, the company has faced scrutiny from the Department of Justice and Swift fans have filed a class-action lawsuit due to the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

Senate Announces Date for Hearing on Ticketmaster-Taylor Swift Debacle

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Mn.) and Mike Lee (R-Ut.) — chairwoman and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights — have stated that the previously announced Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, Jan. 24.  The hearing will be titled “That’s The Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment” and will be held before the full Senate Judiciary Committee with Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and incoming Ranking Member Lindsey Graham (R-SC). In a statement, Klobuchar said, “The issues within America’s...
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
The Hill

DOJ signals to Jim Jordan that it won’t share information about pending investigations

The Department of Justice (DOJ) signaled in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that it will not share information about ongoing investigations as the GOP vows to probe actions from the Biden administration.  “Consistent with longstanding policy and practice, any oversight requests must be weighed against the Department’s interests in protecting…
The Hill

Santos getting icy reception from House GOP

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting an icy reception from colleagues in the House GOP even as he receives committee assignments and continues to serve his constituents on Long Island. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) calls him a “bad guy;” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) describes him as an “imposter.” A handful of other House Republicans have…
The Hill

Most Democrats in new poll support probe into Biden classified documents

A majority of Democrats support a congressional investigation into the classified documents found at President Biden’s home and private office, according to a new poll, which comes as House Republicans and the Department of Justice have already announced probes into the records. Fifty-two percent of Democrats and 64 percent of respondents in general said they…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Supreme Court expected to issue first opinion of term on Monday

The Supreme Court is expected to announce its first opinion of the term on Monday following an unusual delay from historical trends. The court’s website on Friday updated to designate Monday as an opinion issuance day. It will also mark the first time the justices return to the pre-pandemic tradition of announcing their decisions live…
The Hill

After Supreme Court ruling, Roe v. Wade at 50 looks far different than anniversaries past

Activists and lawmakers on both sides of the abortion issue are marking Sunday’s 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling by seeking to reenergize supporters and refocus their goals after the landmark decision was struck down by the Supreme Court. The court’s ruling last June in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe, drastically altered…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Health Care — Abortion pill access diminishes across states

Is reaching your daily “move goal” worth it? A gym in Australia got raided by police this week after a trainer’s Apple Watch called emergency services on accident.  Today in health, the White House’s policies aimed at expanding access to abortion pills are getting stymied by state-level abortion laws.  Welcome to The Hill’s Health Care roundup, where…
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for fight on debt ceiling

With the U.S. reaching its borrowing limit this week, the looming fight over the debt ceiling is likely to dominate discussions on this Sunday’s morning talk shows. The nation’s debt surpassed $31.4 million on Thursday, breaching the limit that Congress had previously put in place and leading the Treasury Department to begin employing “extraordinary measures” to prevent…
The Hill

On The Money — Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling jam

We break down why the Speaker is stuck with no dancing partner in debt ceiling negotiations. We’ll also look at another round of big tech layoffs and how many of your colleagues are using robots to do their work.  📬 But first, stamps are about to get more expensive. Welcome to On The Money, your…
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

854K+
Followers
94K+
Post
607M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy