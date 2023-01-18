McDaniel says she has ‘enough support to win’ race for RNC chair

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who is locked in a contentious fight to remain atop the RNC, said she is confident that she has enough support to win another term as the organization’s leader.

McDaniel told Semafor that she has “well enough support” to win the top spot again ahead of the party’s meetings next week, when it will choose its next chairperson.

Last month, an endorsement letter circulated that contained the signatures of more than 100 RNC members who pledged their support to McDaniel, well more than would be needed to win.

But while McDaniel campaigns for a fourth and final term, she has faced significant dissent from some in the party who have started to clamor for new leadership after what was seen as a disappointing 2022 midterms for the GOP. She is facing a challenge to lead the RNC from attorney Harmeet Dhillon as well as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Dhillon, who represented former President Trump during the House Jan. 6 select committee’s probe that tried to subpoena him, has launched the toughest leadership challenge to McDaniel yet.

A number of state parties, including the GOP contingents in Alabama and Texas, have signaled a desire to move on from McDaniel. Last week, over two dozen Republican donors threw their support behind Dhillon in a letter to RNC members.

“We cannot continue on our current trajectory as a Republican Party,” the letter states. “We must change, in order to fulfill our promise to Republican voters to win elections.”

But McDaniel has flexed the strength of her support in the last couple of days. More than 150 party donors are throwing their support behind McDaniel, according to a letter obtained by The Hill.

The donors praised her fundraising, voter registration and turnout efforts under her leadership.

The party will choose a leader next week at its winter meetings, where McDaniel will need the support of 84 RNC members to win reelection.

