Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Reportedly Puts AR Glasses On Back Burner As It Plots Less Expensive, Mixed-Reality Headset
Shifting strategy in favor of an affordable mixed-reality headset, Apple may be refocusing plans away from the rumored AR glasses reportedly in production.
Apple's Smart Home Roadmap Leaks With iPad-Style Smart Display Tipped
Rumors are circulating that Apple might release a smart tablet designed to control your smart home as well as more smart home products in the future.
How To Access Your Apple Music Account On Your Tesla
American EV pioneer Tesla finally rolled out its holiday software update in December 2022, bringing a bevy of cool features to new and existing Tesla EVs. The biggest news is the availability of a native Apple Music app, a much-awaited feature among Apple fans who drive a Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X, or Model Y.
Apple Just Added A New Feature To Your New HomePod Mini
Apple announced today that air temperature and humidity sensors that have been thus far dormant in your HomePod mini will now be active and useful.
How To Drop And Share Pins In Apple Maps On iPhone
Pins in Apple Maps can be useful for referencing a place you frequently go, or for sharing locations with other contacts. We'll show you how to use them!
Sony Has Revealed 13 New Titles Set To Launch On PlayStation VR2 This Year
PlayStation VR2 represents a pricey encore to one of the PS4's most exciting peripherals. In case you didn't hear the previous news, Sony announced a brand new headset designed for PlayStation 5, complete with new optics and sensors for an even more immersive gaming experience. It costs more than the console required to play it, to which many of you groaned.
Microsoft Confirms Massive Layoffs, Cutting 10K Jobs
Microsoft has become the latest big tech company to confirm it is laying off thousands of workers. The layoffs are the largest the company has made in around eight years. This news follows a rough few months for the tech industry, which has seen major businesses like Meta, HP, and Amazon release thousands of staff in attempts to cut costs.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
The 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Max Can Get Wildly Expensive
With the highest specs and all of the options selected, the price of the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Max can get inflated significantly depending on what you need.
Should You Upgrade To The 2023 MacBook Pro M2?
Apple has just unveiled its new range of in-house chips. The M2 Pro and M2 Max build on the success of the basic M2 chip that launched last year. The M2 chip itself is a sequel to the M1, Apple's highly successful first attempt at making its own silicon hardware. The Pro features a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to 32 GB of unified memory and a GPU that can pack as many as 19 cores. The M2 Max takes things even further, featuring 12 cores as standard split between eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. Its GPU has up to 38 cores, and it contains up to 96 GB of unified memory. It's no surprise that it's been hailed by Apple as "the world's most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop."
Here's How To Factory Reset Your Apple Watch
Looking to sell or trade your Apple Watch to a friend or stranger? There's a few steps you'll want to take to reset your watch and protect your data.
How To Customize The Lock Screen On Your Samsung Galaxy S22
From Android's earliest days, these smartphones running on Google's operating system have been packed with features and capabilities that would make even the most die-hard iPhone fan jealous. Despite how far Apple has come with the latest versions of iOS, Android phones still reign supreme in some areas. Samsung was...
Twitter Blue Rolls Out Cheaper Annual Subscription
Twitter Blue is rolling out an annual subscription that can help you save some money if you are a subscriber. We have all the details right here!
Why Microsoft Outlook's Scheduling Assistant Is A Great Work Productivity Tool
Microsoft Outlook comes with a scheduling assistant that can help you with everything from outgoing emails to meetings. We'll show you all the things it can do.
How To Clean Your Mac Laptop
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. A Macbook is a mean machine — it's one of the best laptops around, and Apple continues to improve on it to ensure a superior experience. The icing on the cake is that it looks the part — Mac hardware is sleek and modern, and when you first get it, very shiny. But with use, your Mac's once-shiny surface starts to collect dust and smudges, and the ports start to accumulate grime. Not only does this make your laptop look less impressive than it is, but it's also very unsanitary — the University of Arizona researchers found that the average computer keyboard has 400 times more bacteria than a toilet seat (via Center for Research), and that's not hyperbole.
Hidden Samsung Galaxy Features That Will Make Your Phone Even Better
Samsung Galaxy smartphones are super versatile, but you might not realize all these hidden Samsung Galaxy features that make your phone even better.
Hidden Costs To Consider Before Buying A New iPhone
Buying a new iPhone is an expensive proposition from the get-go, but beyond just the phone's MSRP, there are plenty of additional costs that add up as well.
Here's How To Redeem Microsoft Rewards For Free Game Pass Memberships On Your Xbox
You can earn Microsoft Rewards for anything from launching the mobile app to buying games. Here's how you can use those points for your Game Pass subscription.
Twitter Quietly Bans Third-Party Clients After API Outage Confusion
New language in Twitter's official agreement with developers forbids non-employees to "use or access Licensed Materials.'
How To Change The Volume On Your TV Using Your Xbox Series X|S
If you want to have your Xbox control your TV's volume, you can do it using HDMI-CEC and you can pair it with Alexa or Google Assistant. We'll show you how.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0