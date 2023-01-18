pOpshelf opens first Ohio store in Cuyahoga Falls, more planned for state

A relatively new retailer has opened its first Ohio store in Summit County.

pOpshelf has opened a store at 755 Howe Ave. in Cuyahoga Falls.

The retailer is part of the Dollar General chain and offers items typically priced at $5 or less.

The Falls location is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

What's is pOpshelf?

The store resembles the kid and teen-friendly Five Below but the merchandise at pOpshelf is more geared toward parents.

The brightly-lit interior and shelving features seasonal items along with home décor, health and beauty items, household supplies along with arts and crafts, party supplies and entertaining gear and toys.

“It is with great excitement that we expand thepOpshelf presence into Ohio and bring our fun and affordable shopping experience to the Cuyahoga Falls community,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s senior director of store operations, in a statement. “With each pOpshelf store, we hope to bring joy with our differentiated retail concept."

Where are pOpshelf stores?

The store concept that started in 2020 now has about 100 stores in 11 states and plans to open more locations in Ohio. It also has 40 locations within DG Market stores.

The Falls store has around 15 employees.

pOpshelf, which targets suburban shoppers, says it plans to have about 1,000 locations up and running by 2025.

