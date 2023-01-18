Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.
Man Utd sign France international Estelle Cascarino on loan
Manchester United have announced the loan signing of France international Estelle Cascarino
Leandro Trossard's Arsenal shirt number revealed
Arsenal have confirmed what shirt number Leandro Trossard will wear.
Transfer rumours: Kane open to Man Utd move; Liverpool eyeing Mount move
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Mason Mount,
Why Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped for Liverpool vs Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold will start on the bench for Liverpool's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.
When can Leandro Trossard make his Arsenal debut?
Here's when Leandro Trossard could make his Arsenal debut.
Flamengo standing firm as Newcastle continue talks for Brazilian wonderkid
Newcastle are continuing to hold talks with Flamengo over teenager Matheus Franca.
Pep Guardiola gives damning assessment of Man City title hopes
Pep Guardiola gives damning assessment of Man City title hopes.
WSL goalkeepers with most clean sheets of all time
The goalkeepers with the most WOmen's Super League clean sheets in the competition's history.
Barcelona confirm Atletico Madrid clause after Memphis Depay exit
Memphis Depay has completed his move from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid, penning a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield.
Adama Traore in talks with Serie A clubs over free transfer
Adama Traore has informed Tottenham that he would not be comfortable playing at full-back or wing-back should they follow through on interest for him, 90min understands.
PSG confident of reaching Milan Skriniar agreement
PSG are closing in on an agreement for Inter defender Milan Skriniar, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
Arsenal open talks for La Liga starlet
Arsenal looking to seal deal for Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda.
Will Darwin Nunez play against Chelsea after injury?
Jurgen Klopp has spoken on the fitness of Darwin Nunez ahead of Liverpool's key clash with Chelsea.
Graham Potter drops huge Mykhailo Mudryk hint ahead of Liverpool clash
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has given an update on when new signing Mykhailo Mudryk could make his debut.
Pedro Porro & Ruben Amorim speak out on Tottenham negotiations
Sporting CP wing-back Pedro Porro and head coach Ruben Amorim have both been asked about Tottenham's ongoing pursuit to sign the former before the end of the January transfer window.
Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Newcastle United will attempt to continue their form as they travel to face Crystal Palace. Who is likely to start?
Jesse Lingard admits alcohol helped 'take the pain away' at Man Utd
Jesse Lingard admits he turned to alcohol before bed after battling issues with abuse and his mother's depression.
Bournemouth to continue talks for Championship forward after bid rejected
Bournemouth are set to continue talks with Bristol City over a potential deal for Ghana international Antoine Semenyo.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0