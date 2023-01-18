ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadlines for Wallace State scholarships near

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – For many students, attending college would not be a reality if not for grants and scholarships. While grants are needs based, scholarships are options for all students who meet specific criteria. The deadline for Wallace State Community College (WSCC) scholarships is Feb. 15. For WSCC Future Foundation scholarships, the deadline is March. 3.

Below are scholarship opportunities for WSCC students:

Presidential Scholarships

  • Must be majoring in academic program of study
  • Awarded for up to 16 credit hours per semester
  • Factors include the combination of ACT composite score, cumulative GPA, completed scholarship application and a personal mission statement
  • ACT score plus GPA must equal 30; scores will not be rounded up

Academic Excellence Scholarships

  • Must be majoring in academic program of study
  • Valued up to $1,500 per semester
  • Factors include the combination of ACT composite score, cumulative GPA, completed scholarship application and a personal mission statement
  • ACT score plus GPA must equal 27; scores will not be rounded up

Leadership Scholarships

  • Must be majoring in academic program of study
  • Valued up to $1,250 per semester
  • Factors include the combination of ACT composite score, cumulative GPA, completed scholarship application, a personal mission statement and documentation of up to ten leadership and community service activities
  • ACT score plus GPA must equal 24; scores will not be rounded up

Performing Arts Scholarships

  • Awarded through an audition process
  • Amount awarded varies
  • Auditions are held during the spring semester
  • Contact the Music Department at 256-352-8277 for specific dates and application information

Allied Health and Nursing Scholarships

  • Must be majoring in a health care program
  • $1,500 awarded per semester
  • Factors include ACT composite score, cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, participation in clubs and organizations and/or volunteer work in health care setting

Career Technical Scholarships

  • Must major in technical program
  • Scholarship amounts vary
  • Factors include the combination of ACT composite score, cumulative GPA, completed scholarship application, a personal mission statement and technical achievement
  • If scholarship is awarded, the student is required to take 75% of program of study classes per semester.
  • If awarded a scholarship, you must take 75% of your classes in your major program of study per semester

GED Scholarships

  • Awarded for one class tuition
  • Upon successful completion of GED test, students qualify for a three-semester-hour, one-time scholarship award

Senior Adult Scholarship Program

  • For students aged 60 and older who meet admission requirements
  • Covers tuition for transitional and credit classes
  • Limited number of scholarships available

Future Foundation scholarships-March 3 deadline

Scholarship applications must be completed online and applicants must be U.S. citizens. The link to scholarship applications and more information is available at www.wallacestate.edu/financial-aid/wscc-scholarships . The WSCC Financial Aid office can be reached at 256-352-8182 or financialaid@wallacestate.edu .

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
