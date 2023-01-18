Deadlines for Wallace State scholarships near

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – For many students, attending college would not be a reality if not for grants and scholarships. While grants are needs based, scholarships are options for all students who meet specific criteria. The deadline for Wallace State Community College (WSCC) scholarships is Feb. 15. For WSCC Future Foundation scholarships, the deadline is March. 3.

Below are scholarship opportunities for WSCC students:

Presidential Scholarships

Must be majoring in academic program of study

Awarded for up to 16 credit hours per semester

Factors include the combination of ACT composite score, cumulative GPA, completed scholarship application and a personal mission statement

ACT score plus GPA must equal 30; scores will not be rounded up

Academic Excellence Scholarships

Must be majoring in academic program of study

Valued up to $1,500 per semester

Factors include the combination of ACT composite score, cumulative GPA, completed scholarship application and a personal mission statement

ACT score plus GPA must equal 27; scores will not be rounded up

Leadership Scholarships

Must be majoring in academic program of study

Valued up to $1,250 per semester

Factors include the combination of ACT composite score, cumulative GPA, completed scholarship application, a personal mission statement and documentation of up to ten leadership and community service activities

ACT score plus GPA must equal 24; scores will not be rounded up

Performing Arts Scholarships

Awarded through an audition process

Amount awarded varies

Auditions are held during the spring semester

Contact the Music Department at 256-352-8277 for specific dates and application information

Allied Health and Nursing Scholarships

Must be majoring in a health care program

$1,500 awarded per semester

Factors include ACT composite score, cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, participation in clubs and organizations and/or volunteer work in health care setting

Career Technical Scholarships

Must major in technical program

Scholarship amounts vary

Factors include the combination of ACT composite score, cumulative GPA, completed scholarship application, a personal mission statement and technical achievement

If scholarship is awarded, the student is required to take 75% of program of study classes per semester.

GED Scholarships

Awarded for one class tuition

Upon successful completion of GED test, students qualify for a three-semester-hour, one-time scholarship award

Senior Adult Scholarship Program

For students aged 60 and older who meet admission requirements

Covers tuition for transitional and credit classes

Limited number of scholarships available

Future Foundation scholarships-March 3 deadline

Approximately 200 spots available

Apply at www.wsccfuturefoundation.org

Scholarship applications must be completed online and applicants must be U.S. citizens. The link to scholarship applications and more information is available at www.wallacestate.edu/financial-aid/wscc-scholarships . The WSCC Financial Aid office can be reached at 256-352-8182 or financialaid@wallacestate.edu .