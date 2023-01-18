Commission on Aging sets 2023 schedule

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Aging (COA) released its 2023 schedule of events for the area’s senior citizens recently, allowing ample time for everyone to save the dates. The COA staff works year-round to plan for the events to ensure maximum fun for older people.

April 5 Easter Egg Hunt

May 5 Senior Day at Strawberry Festival

May 10 Older Americans Day

July 14 Cornhole Baseball Tournament

Sept. 7 Senior Health Fair

Sept. 29 Senior Day at Oktoberfest

Oct. 11 Senior Day at the Cullman County Fair (tentative)

Dec. 8 Senior Night at Winter Wonderland

Dec. 15 Senior Christmas Party

The Strawberry Festival and Oktoberfest have grown exponentially over the years with Depot Park and Festhalle bursting at the seams during the events. The designation of Senior Days at the two crowded favorites allows the county’s elders to participate in the celebrations.

The inaugural Cornhole Baseball Tournament was held in 2022 and far exceeded expectations with hundreds of competitive seniors vying for the championship. COA made a note of the turnout and positive feedback and added the tournament to the 2023 schedule of events.

Christmas season sees two events, Senior Night at Winter Wonderland at Sportsman Lake and the Senior Christmas Party. The 2022 Christmas Party filled the event space at Stone Bridge Farms and organizers are tentatively looking for a bigger venue for the 2023 celebration.

For more information on the events or other services offered by COA, visit www.co.cullman.al.us/coa or call 256-734-1241.