Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this.

What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store.

When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list.

Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit.

Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they eat both plants and animals, and their diet consists of berries, roots, fish, and small mammals as well as larger animals such as elk, bison, and moose. Adult males can weigh up to 600 pounds and stand up to 8 feet tall when standing on their hind legs.

Grizzlies fight to establish and defend territory. Male grizzly bears will actively defend their territory from other males. This is particularly true during mating season, when males will compete for access to females. Fighting allows them to establish dominance and increase their chances of reproducing.

They will also fight for rights to food, which mirrors territory many times. Another reason is when females defend young.

Wolves are a very similar animal in many ways. An apex predator that eats lots of animals. But, wolves are more willing to work together and also know their place as they reside in many overlapping territories as grizzlies.

This wild video shows two large grizzly bears exchanging blows and wrestling. The bears roll and literally slap each other with a view so close you see the spit flying out of their mouth.

As the grizzlies roll over you can see some wolves standing on the tree line taking in the wild battle. The wolves stay well and clear from the fighting grizzlies knowing their place.

As the grizzlies begin to slow down in the fight the wolves head for higher ground.

What an incredible moment in the wild.