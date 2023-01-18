Fisherman Catches Two Trout With One Cast As A Monster Bull Trout Swallows Smaller Fish

When it comes to fishing, it’s hard to beat trout.

Every angler knows a trout bum, that guy who lives and breaths trout fishing only. And even though many don’t go that far, no one judges them because it’s an easy obsession to understand. Trout are just fun to catch and pretty good to eat too.

Bull trout are a large fish species that can grow up to 40 inches in length and weigh up to 20 pounds. They are known for their distinctive coloration, which ranges from dark olive green to almost black, with a pale belly. They are typically found in cold, clear streams and rivers at high elevations.

Cutthroat trout, on the other hand, are smaller in size, typically reaching a maximum length of 20 inches and weight of 4 pounds. They are also known for their distinctive coloration, which includes a bright orange or red slash under the jaw, giving them their name.

When it comes to diet, bull trout are opportunistic predators and will eat a variety of prey, including fish, insects, and crustaceans. Cutthroat trout, are also opportunistic but their diet mostly consist of aquatic insects, crustaceans, and smaller fish.

This fella was out for a day of trout fishing when he also got a little lesson in trout ecology.

As the fisherman casted away he hooked into a little cutthroat. A smaller fish but one that you are always happy to catch.

As he pulled in the fish his line tightened up a bit more and all of the sudden he had a bigger fish on the line.

The fisherman fought that fish and ended up getting it in to shore only to discovery what unfolded beneath the waters surface.

A big ol’ bull trout came along and swallows the much smaller cutthroat.

The old double catch. Every fisherman’s dream.

But, a rare one especially with trout.