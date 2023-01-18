ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Fisherman Catches Two Trout With One Cast As A Monster Bull Trout Swallows Smaller Fish

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fec33_0kImy0eM00

When it comes to fishing, it’s hard to beat trout.

Every angler knows a trout bum, that guy who lives and breaths trout fishing only. And even though many don’t go that far, no one judges them because it’s an easy obsession to understand. Trout are just fun to catch and pretty good to eat too.

Bull trout are a large fish species that can grow up to 40 inches in length and weigh up to 20 pounds. They are known for their distinctive coloration, which ranges from dark olive green to almost black, with a pale belly. They are typically found in cold, clear streams and rivers at high elevations.

Cutthroat trout, on the other hand, are smaller in size, typically reaching a maximum length of 20 inches and weight of 4 pounds. They are also known for their distinctive coloration, which includes a bright orange or red slash under the jaw, giving them their name.

When it comes to diet, bull trout are opportunistic predators and will eat a variety of prey, including fish, insects, and crustaceans. Cutthroat trout, are also opportunistic but their diet mostly consist of aquatic insects, crustaceans, and smaller fish.

This fella was out for a day of trout fishing when he also got a little lesson in trout ecology.

As the fisherman casted away he hooked into a little cutthroat. A smaller fish but one that you are always happy to catch.

As he pulled in the fish his line tightened up a bit more and all of the sudden he had a bigger fish on the line.

The fisherman fought that fish and ended up getting it in to shore only to discovery what unfolded beneath the waters surface.

A big ol’ bull trout came along and swallows the much smaller cutthroat.

The old double catch. Every fisherman’s dream.

But, a rare one especially with trout.

The post Fisherman Catches Two Trout With One Cast As A Monster Bull Trout Swallows Smaller Fish first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

WATCH: Massive great white shark rescued from net by fishing crew

Surreal footage has surfaced showing a commercial fishing crew releasing a massive great white shark from a net alongside their boat. The footage was posted to TikTok by Jason Stephens, whose bio reads: "Commercial fisherman from [Alaska] currently living in the Pacific Northwest." Stephens told For The Win Outdoors that...
ALASKA STATE
Field & Stream

Would You Fish a Lure On Your Fly Rod?

By definition, a fly is natural materials—namely hair and feathers—lashed to a hook. If you adhere to that definition, then a large percentage of the fly patterns sold in shops today aren’t truly flies. As soon as you add synthetic flash, lead eyes, foam, or faux fur to a tie, is it really a fly anymore? Old standards would say no, of course. But as materials advanced and tyers got more creative, the fly community fully accepted these new additions. Nowadays, materials have advanced so far that we’ve got kicking paddle tails, joints, weighted masks, and even soft-plastic components blurring the lines between lures and flies. Some folks in the fly world don’t like to talk about how many new-age patterns are modeled after developments on the conventional angling side of the fence, but the reality is those blurred lines date back decades to a time when defining what counted as a fly was much simpler.
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
CNET

See a Moose Knock Off His Own Antlers and Freak Himself Out

When a moose ambled up to Tyra Bogert's Houston, Alaska, home and got captured on her doorbell camera, that alone would've been pretty cool. But then, after standing still for a while, the moose innocently shook his head -- and the camera captures his antlers completely falling off, giving ol' Bullwinkle a good fright.
HOUSTON, AK
One Green Planet

Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision

A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

259K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy