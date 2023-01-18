Read full article on original website
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Baird Creek alit to fundraise for snow making equipment at Triangle Sports Area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- People in Green Bay got the chance to experience the beauty of Baird Creek in a new way Friday night, as over 1,000 lights lit up the trail for a luminary walk. The Baird Creek Preservation Foundation hosted the walk as part of its efforts to...
Door County organization making a difference through music
SISTER BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County organization is using a grant to bring the joy of music to the elderly. Midsummer's Music has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000. This grant will support the Griffon String Quartet’s...
Find out what's on the menu for Oshkosh Restaurant Week
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- You can take a culinary journey in Oshkosh. Oshkosh Restaurant Week is underway. Over 30 restaurants are taking part. FOX 11's Emily Deem spoke via Zoom with Amy Albright, the Executive Director for the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau, about what people will be able to taste this weekend.
Pulaski bonfire victim speaks out for first time at community fundraiser
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski spoke with FOX 11 for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
Brown County, De Pere hope to follow Green Bay with license plate-reading cameras
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff's and De Pere Police departments are hoping to join Green Bay by adding...
Year of the Rabbit: Chinese New Year celebration held at local college
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Technical College hosted a Chinese New Year event on Saturday with the new year officially beginning on Sunday. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association put on the "Hop to the Future Celebration" to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Guests enjoyed live performances, artwork, cultural...
5 fire departments join forces to extinguish blaze at Little Chute business
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Many hands were needed to put out a fire at a Little Chute business Thursday night. The Little Chute Fire Department says it needed help from four other fire departments to put out the blaze. Little Chute crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of E....
Road America to host the 2024 and 2025 SCCA National Championship Runoffs
ELKHART LAKE (WLUK) -- Road America in Elkhart Lake announced on Saturday that The Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) will return to Road America in 2024 and 2025 for the 61st and 62nd running of the annual National Championship Runoffs. SCCA’s Road Racing Director Deanna Flanagan said the Runoffs...
Fire and rescue crews called to Oconto High School
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The Oconto Fire Rescue Department responded to a commercial fire alarm Friday afternoon at Oconto High School. Fire crews received a call around 3:40 for a fire alarm with no smoke or flames. Fire officials say everyone inside the building had been evacuated. Crews entered the school...
Complaint: Green Bay stabbing was over theft accusation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man accused of stabbing a teen on Green Bay's east side believed the teen stole money and a vehicle title from him, prosecutors say. Angel Guerrero, 21, appeared in Brown County court Thursday. He faces five counts, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.
HSGT: Oshkosh North, Kimberly, Hortonville and Neenah record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday in High School Game Time, Oshkosh North topped Oshkosh West 53-50 in boys basketball action, while Kimberly edged Hortonville 63-59. In girls basketball, Hortonville beat Kimberly 73-60, while Neenah ran away from Appleton East 82-57. Click the video for highlights.
61-year-old man charged after allegedly robbing Green Bay bank
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 61-year-old Green Bay man is being charged after he allegedly robbed a bank earlier this week. Mark Vogel has been charged with robbery of a financial institution for allegedly robbing a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue on Wednesday. Vogel was arrested...
Oshkosh celebrates '50 years of basketball' with crosstown rivalry game at Oshkosh Arena
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Regardless of who you were rooting for, there was a reason to celebrate in Oshkosh Friday night. The community celebrated 50 years of basketball with a rivalry, crosstown doubleheader at the Oshkosh Arena. Fans from Oshkosh West and North filled the arena with blue and green, respectively,...
Traffic crash leads to power outage overnight
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Traffic is back open after vehicle crash in Green Bay. Green Bay Police say a traffic crash overnight in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street between Oakland and Ashland Avenue caused a traffic detour for several hours. Power in that area was out for portions...
FVTC students can now transfer credits to UWO or UWGB
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The spring semester brings new opportunities for many Fox Valley Technical College students. A signing Thursday approved a new collegiate transfer program agreement between the college and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh or UW-Green Bay. This program will lower the barriers to success for many degree seekers.
EAA announces beginnings of 'all-star' lineup for 70th anniversary
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With roughly six months left until the 70th EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, the fly-in convention's schedule is taking shape. The convention announced Friday that some of the world's top air show performers have already committed to flying in Oshkosh this summer. From longtime favorites to new aerobatic...
Bond set at $1M for Oshkosh man charged in fatal Fond du Lac County crash
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man charged in an alleged drunk driving crash that killed one person and injured multiple others last weekend in Fond du Lac County. Brian A. Sippel, 56, is facing multiple felony charges, including as...
Youngstown State Edges Out Green Bay, 63-60
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay women's basketball team returned to the Kress Center Friday night for the first time since New Year's Eve, but dropped a tight contest to the Youngstown State Penguins on Friday, 63-60. The loss snaps GB's 11-game win streak. The Phoenix (14-4, 7-2 HL)...
Students can take private pilot written test prep course at Green Bay airport
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- An area airport is now offering student pilots a way to prepare for their FAA written exam. Since the pandemic, it's been difficult for local students hoping to pass their Private Pilot FAA written exam to find in-person help. Pilotsmith at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport...
