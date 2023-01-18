ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Door County organization making a difference through music

SISTER BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County organization is using a grant to bring the joy of music to the elderly. Midsummer's Music has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000. This grant will support the Griffon String Quartet’s...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Find out what's on the menu for Oshkosh Restaurant Week

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- You can take a culinary journey in Oshkosh. Oshkosh Restaurant Week is underway. Over 30 restaurants are taking part. FOX 11's Emily Deem spoke via Zoom with Amy Albright, the Executive Director for the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau, about what people will be able to taste this weekend.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski bonfire victim speaks out for first time at community fundraiser

PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski spoke with FOX 11 for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
PULASKI, WI
Fox11online.com

Year of the Rabbit: Chinese New Year celebration held at local college

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Technical College hosted a Chinese New Year event on Saturday with the new year officially beginning on Sunday. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association put on the "Hop to the Future Celebration" to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Guests enjoyed live performances, artwork, cultural...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Fire and rescue crews called to Oconto High School

OCONTO (WLUK) -- The Oconto Fire Rescue Department responded to a commercial fire alarm Friday afternoon at Oconto High School. Fire crews received a call around 3:40 for a fire alarm with no smoke or flames. Fire officials say everyone inside the building had been evacuated. Crews entered the school...
OCONTO, WI
Fox11online.com

Complaint: Green Bay stabbing was over theft accusation

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man accused of stabbing a teen on Green Bay's east side believed the teen stole money and a vehicle title from him, prosecutors say. Angel Guerrero, 21, appeared in Brown County court Thursday. He faces five counts, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Oshkosh North, Kimberly, Hortonville and Neenah record wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday in High School Game Time, Oshkosh North topped Oshkosh West 53-50 in boys basketball action, while Kimberly edged Hortonville 63-59. In girls basketball, Hortonville beat Kimberly 73-60, while Neenah ran away from Appleton East 82-57. Click the video for highlights.
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

61-year-old man charged after allegedly robbing Green Bay bank

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 61-year-old Green Bay man is being charged after he allegedly robbed a bank earlier this week. Mark Vogel has been charged with robbery of a financial institution for allegedly robbing a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue on Wednesday. Vogel was arrested...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Traffic crash leads to power outage overnight

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Traffic is back open after vehicle crash in Green Bay. Green Bay Police say a traffic crash overnight in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street between Oakland and Ashland Avenue caused a traffic detour for several hours. Power in that area was out for portions...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

FVTC students can now transfer credits to UWO or UWGB

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The spring semester brings new opportunities for many Fox Valley Technical College students. A signing Thursday approved a new collegiate transfer program agreement between the college and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh or UW-Green Bay. This program will lower the barriers to success for many degree seekers.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

EAA announces beginnings of 'all-star' lineup for 70th anniversary

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With roughly six months left until the 70th EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, the fly-in convention's schedule is taking shape. The convention announced Friday that some of the world's top air show performers have already committed to flying in Oshkosh this summer. From longtime favorites to new aerobatic...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Youngstown State Edges Out Green Bay, 63-60

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay women's basketball team returned to the Kress Center Friday night for the first time since New Year's Eve, but dropped a tight contest to the Youngstown State Penguins on Friday, 63-60. The loss snaps GB's 11-game win streak. The Phoenix (14-4, 7-2 HL)...
GREEN BAY, WI

