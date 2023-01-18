ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Report Juventus looking to sign Manchester City midfielder

Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as he nears the end of his current deal. The German is into the final six months of his City contract and it seems he is unwilling to extend his stay with the Citizens and this has opened the door for him to move to another club.
Larry Brown Sports

Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal

Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Associated Press

Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi

Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
KRQE News 13

Juventus hit with 15-point penalty for false accounting

ROME (AP) — Juventus was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation. The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. Juventus was third in Serie A and the penalty drops the Bianconeri into the bottom half of the standings, 25 points behind leader Napoli and 12 points from the Champions League places.
Yardbarker

Spurs Coach Antonio Conte: “Expectations Different Here Compared To Inter Milan Or Juventus”

Tottenahm Hotspur coach Antonio Conte feels that the expectations that he faces in the Premier League are different compared to when he was in charge at Inter or Juventus. Speaking in a press conference after his side’s 4-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, via FCInterNews, the coach gave his thoughts on the differences between coaching in Italy and coaching in England where he currently is.
The Associated Press

Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
102.5 The Bone

Juventus deducted 15 points for 'plusvalenza' scandal

Juventus, Italy's most powerful soccer club, will be forced to forfeit 15 Serie A points after an Italian court essentially found that it had rigged transfer deals and the finances related to them. The point deduction will be applied to the current season, and will be a crushing blow to...
Yardbarker

Cassano defends Juventus over 15-points penalty

Antonio Cassano has defended Juventus after the Bianconeri were given a 15-point deduction as a penalty for financial irregularities. Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and arguably the largest in Italy, which means they could make some financial decisions that other Serie A sides cannot. However,...
The Associated Press

Serie A leader Napoli wins at regional rival Salernitana 2-0

ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Napoli bounced back from its Italian Cup elimination with a 2-0 win at regional rival Salernitana on Saturday. Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen scored either side of halftime as Napoli moved 12 points clear of defending champion AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s game at Lazio on Tuesday.
The Associated Press

Belarus coach who removed sprinter from Olympics charged

The Belarusian track coach who tried to force a sprinter to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after she was critical of the team has been charged with breaching the sport’s integrity standards. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees disciplinary actions in track and field, announced the charges against...

