UK’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe formally launches Man Utd takeover attempt as he says ‘we have entered the process’
THE UK'S richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has entered the race to buy Manchester United. The Old Trafford club were put up for sale by the Glazers back in November, although they're still waiting to find a suitable buyer. But The Times have claimed that Ratcliffe has now confirmed that...
Cristiano Ronaldo baffled after winning Man of the Match on Saudi debut despite losing nine-goal thriller to Messi’s PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO had a baffled look on his face after being named the man of the match following his Saudi debut. The Portuguese star made his first appearance since moving to the Middle East in a Riyadh All-Stars XI against PSG. The 37-year-old showed he still had something to offer...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error
Ramos missed the ball when attempting to clear it.
sportszion.com
Soccer transfer rumors: Amid Al Hilal’s $350M offer, Lionel Messi opts to stay at PSG, earning far less than Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo
After Cristiano Ronaldo’s blockbuster move to Al Nassr that will earn him $200 million per year, Lionel Messi was offered almost twice the amount from Al Hilal that could earn the PSG talisman a whooping $350 million per year. Al Nassr was not the only club that appeared to...
Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly
Messi scored to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead against a Riyadh XI comprising of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score From Penalty After Being Accidentally Punched In Face By Keylor Navas
Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 after an early Lionel Messi goal.
brytfmonline.com
The former Barcelona player was spotted leaving Shakira’s party – and there’s a photo of the moment
Shakira She organized a party to celebrate the success of the song where she dropped hints to her ex-husband, Gerrard Pique. was her Show up on social networks for an instant with friends. However, there was another person present. according to the reasonEuropa Press cameras captured Patrick Kluivertthe former Barcelona...
Yardbarker
Report Juventus looking to sign Manchester City midfielder
Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as he nears the end of his current deal. The German is into the final six months of his City contract and it seems he is unwilling to extend his stay with the Citizens and this has opened the door for him to move to another club.
Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal
Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi
Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
KRQE News 13
Juventus hit with 15-point penalty for false accounting
ROME (AP) — Juventus was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation. The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. Juventus was third in Serie A and the penalty drops the Bianconeri into the bottom half of the standings, 25 points behind leader Napoli and 12 points from the Champions League places.
Aston Villa fan, 54, who shouted racist slur at Raheem Sterling is banned for three years
Aston Villa fan Timothy Hyslop, 54, has been banned from matches for three years after shouting racist abuse at Chelsea star Raheem Sterling (pictured) on October 16 last year.
Yardbarker
Spurs Coach Antonio Conte: “Expectations Different Here Compared To Inter Milan Or Juventus”
Tottenahm Hotspur coach Antonio Conte feels that the expectations that he faces in the Premier League are different compared to when he was in charge at Inter or Juventus. Speaking in a press conference after his side’s 4-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, via FCInterNews, the coach gave his thoughts on the differences between coaching in Italy and coaching in England where he currently is.
Soccer-Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals
ROME, Jan 20 (Reuters) - An Italian soccer prosecutor has requested that Juventus be docked nine points in Serie A this season because of the way it accounted for player transfers.
Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
Juventus deducted 15 points for 'plusvalenza' scandal
Juventus, Italy's most powerful soccer club, will be forced to forfeit 15 Serie A points after an Italian court essentially found that it had rigged transfer deals and the finances related to them. The point deduction will be applied to the current season, and will be a crushing blow to...
Daniel Levy faces full-scale management crisis at Tottenham amid concerns over Fabio Paratici
Paratici has been hit with the 30-month ban by the Italian FA for his time at Juventus , with the club said to have overstated the value of transfer fees to get around financial rules.
Yardbarker
Cassano defends Juventus over 15-points penalty
Antonio Cassano has defended Juventus after the Bianconeri were given a 15-point deduction as a penalty for financial irregularities. Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and arguably the largest in Italy, which means they could make some financial decisions that other Serie A sides cannot. However,...
Serie A leader Napoli wins at regional rival Salernitana 2-0
ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Napoli bounced back from its Italian Cup elimination with a 2-0 win at regional rival Salernitana on Saturday. Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen scored either side of halftime as Napoli moved 12 points clear of defending champion AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s game at Lazio on Tuesday.
Belarus coach who removed sprinter from Olympics charged
The Belarusian track coach who tried to force a sprinter to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after she was critical of the team has been charged with breaching the sport’s integrity standards. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees disciplinary actions in track and field, announced the charges against...
