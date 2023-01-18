ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Simmons shows off 'weird AF dance moves' at yoga studio in Bali

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago

Russell Simmons is namastaying in Bali.

The Def Jam Recordings co-founder was the star of an “ecstatic dance” event at a yoga studio in Bali on Friday, an eyewitness tells Page Six exclusively.

Seemingly alone but familiar with “a lot of people” at the Yoga Barn in Ubud, Simmons kept attendees rapt with his “weird AF dance moves,” according to the spy.

“He was doing little, weird hops. It was hilarious,” our eyewitness shares. “He was legit wearing harem pants. Very Bali, hippy yogi vibes.”

Our insider explains that the “ecstatic dance” affair featured “tons and tons of people kind of in the dark, and they just play weird music that you dance to,” but there are very specific rules that guests must follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQ1cX_0kImuidT00
The “ecstatic dance” event took place at the Yoga Barn (seen here), where Simmons has holed up in the past.
theyogabarn/Instagram

“There are no phones allowed, no talking allowed and you can only touch with consent,” our source explains, quipping that Simmons, 65, might not “do well with that,” as he was once accused of rape.

Four women came forward in December 2017 to accuse the Phat Farm founder of rape while others claimed he had engaged in “violent sexual behavior.” The women included an executive at Def Jam, a music journalist and a singer he managed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKri2_0kImuidT00
The Def Jam Recordings founder has spent the majority of his time in Bali since being slapped with sexual assault allegations.
unclerush/Instagram

The NYPD opened an investigation into Simmons following the accusations. He denied any wrongdoing.

“I vehemently deny all these allegations,” he said in a statement at the time. “These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core, and all of my relations have been consensual.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtmET_0kImuidT00
Simmons has denied any wrongdoing.
unclerush/Instagram

In 2018, a Los Angeles-based woman sued Simmons after he allegedly raped her in his Beverly Hills home. The $5 million lawsuit was later dropped .

As the accusations against Simmons continued to mount, the passionate yogi fled to Bali to escape the headlines. Page Six broke the news that he was holed up at the Yoga Barn — the very same Barn where he was putting on his “weird” dance moves last week.

The center’s website describes it as “a gem in a sacred paradise.” It offers yoga, meditation, cleanses and detox, healing and ayurvedic therapy, reiki, spiritual guidance and even colonics.

