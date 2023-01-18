‘The Traitors’ on Peacock: How to Follow the Celebs and Civilians on Instagram

The Traitors is a new reality competition show on Peacock that puts an American spin on an international franchise. Based on the initial Dutch and British reality series, the US edition of The Traitors ropes in 10 reality TV superstars to compete against 10 “civilians” — and that’s a recipe for pure reality TV chaos.

The premise of the show is simple if you’ve ever played Werewolf or Mafia at a party: there are three “traitors” in the midst of 20 competitors. Those secret traitors choose a player to “murder” overnight, thus removing them from the game. And then the remaining players try to find the traitors during a roundtable meeting, voting to banish one of the survivors. Basically the numbers dwindle quickly as the traitors strive to make it to the end so they can snatch the prize money all for themselves. It’s intense!

So, who are the celebs and civilians sequestered in host Alan Cumming’s Scottish manor, murdering and banishing each other willy-nilly? In the slideshow above, you will learn the names of these players and find out where you can follow them on Instagram.

All episodes of The Traitors Season 1 are available to stream on Peacock.