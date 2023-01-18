ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘The Traitors’ on Peacock: How to Follow the Celebs and Civilians on Instagram

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

The Traitors is a new reality competition show on Peacock that puts an American spin on an international franchise. Based on the initial Dutch and British reality series, the US edition of The Traitors ropes in 10 reality TV superstars to compete against 10 “civilians” — and that’s a recipe for pure reality TV chaos.

The premise of the show is simple if you’ve ever played Werewolf or Mafia at a party: there are three “traitors” in the midst of 20 competitors. Those secret traitors choose a player to “murder” overnight, thus removing them from the game. And then the remaining players try to find the traitors during a roundtable meeting, voting to banish one of the survivors. Basically the numbers dwindle quickly as the traitors strive to make it to the end so they can snatch the prize money all for themselves. It’s intense!

So, who are the celebs and civilians sequestered in host Alan Cumming’s Scottish manor, murdering and banishing each other willy-nilly? In the slideshow above, you will learn the names of these players and find out where you can follow them on Instagram.

All episodes of The Traitors Season 1 are available to stream on Peacock.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘Night Court’ Premiere on NBC?

All rise! Night Court is returning to NBC after its original run from 1984 through 1992. The sitcom follows the night staff of a Manhattan courtroom as they deal with court cases. Succeeding Harry Anderson as Judge Harry T. Stone in the original series is Melissa Rauch of The Big Bang Theory fame.
Decider.com

‘The View’ Fans Furious Over Alec Baldwin Breaking News Interruption: “ABC, This Could Have Waited!”

Hell hath no fury like The View fans scorned — and ABC should take notes. Just as Ana Navarro was getting all fired up about Rep. George Santos allegedly dressing up in drag in the past, despite aligning with Republicans who’ve condemned the practice, the network cut to a breaking news report about Alec Baldwin, leaving many viewers furious that they couldn’t hear the rest of the co-host’s opinion.
Decider.com

‘Night Court’s’ Melissa Rauch Found “Sizzling Sitcom Magic” on Revival Series

Night Court is back in session. The classic comedy is back on the air with a new series and a new cast but the same off-kilter ethos. True to Night Court’s unique POV, this revival isn’t like a lot of the others we’ve seen in recent seasons. The series isn’t about getting the old gang back together so much as it’s about revisiting one of TV’s most unique — and hilarious — settings. A lot can happen during one night in New York City’s weirdest courtroom, and that remains just as true in 2023 as it was when Night Court premiered in 1984 and signed off in 1992. There are tipsy Times Square mascots, bizarre brawls, and way too many public urinations to litigate before the sun comes up.
Decider.com

‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin’s “Dead” Husband Is Reportedly “Alive and Well” in Costa Rica

The internet is losing its mind over the revelation that Carole Baskin’s former husband is alive and well – and, apparently, we all missed the memo. Baskin appeared on the British talk show This Morning in November 2021 and revealed that her ex – who she has been accused of murdering – is alive in Costa Rica after having been declared legally dead in 2002. Don Lewis married Baskin in 1991 before going missing on August 18, 1997. He reportedly left behind over $5 million in assets. His disappearance grew in popularity after the broadcast of Netflix’s Tiger King which honed in...
Decider.com

Where to Stream ‘That ‘70s Show’ Before Watching ‘That ‘90s Show’ on Netflix

We’re a few days away from the debut of Netflix’s That ’90s Show. A follow-up to the beloved late ’90s-early ’00s sitcom That ’70s Show, the series follows a new set of teens (led by Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman) hanging out in Kitty and Red’s basement. The forthcoming spinoff stars a host of talented young actors (Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos) and features appearances by original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong. Where can you watch That ’70s Show before That ’90s...
Decider.com

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 17?

Holy Guacamole! A lot has happened since last week regarding our favorite Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Last week, rumors stated that the two will not be returning to their lunchtime program GMA3: What You Need to Know and that they were seeking legal action against ABC for their alleged wrongful termination.
Decider.com

Will Forte Bravely Admits He Was “Jumping For Joy” When Fox Canceled The Cult Fave ‘The Last Man On Earth’

Will Forte first burst onto the comedy scene in a big way in 2002 when he secured a spot as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, but what’s often forgotten is that it was the very same year when he made his debut as a voice actor in MTV’s cult animated series Clone High, voicing a teenage version of Abraham Lincoln. Later this year, the series will finally return with new episodes, and Forte will once again be providing the voice of Abe, but before that happens, Forte will be appearing in a fun new indie film, Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out, which is making its debut at the Sundance Film Festival. In the midst of a minor press blitz for the film, Forte took a few minutes to chat with Decider, during which he talked about how he found his way into playing one of the film’s titular parents, whether he’d consider reviving Last Man on Earth for a proper final season, and where things stand with MacGruber.
UTAH STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’ on Hulu, a Quietly Seething Documentary Outlining the Roots of Modern Civil Unrest

The documentary Riotsville, U.S.A. (now on Hulu) grabs history by the lapels and gives it a good, rousing shake. Director Sierra Pettengill uses U.S. military and broadcast-TV archival footage from the late 1960s to piece together a polemic essay about the violent, escalatory roots of modern-day civil unrest – most notably, near-surreal footage of riot-control training exercises taking place in faux city streets dubbed “Riotsville.” The film aims to shed light on why police forces have become heavily militarized, and the citizenry more heavily armed, and does so with vital assertiveness.
ILLINOIS STATE
Decider.com

John Larroquette Confirms He Was Paid in Weed To Narrate ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

John Larroquette has put rumors to rest – yes, he was paid in weed to narrate The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The internet has long speculated on these claims, given the 1974 hit horror movie’s tight budget. In an interview with Parade, Larroquette spilled all the details about the unconventional way director Tobe Hooper paid him for narrating the movie’s opening sequence.
COLORADO STATE
Decider.com

Gerard Butler Has Finally Found His Niche — Making Dad Movies For Guys Who Might Not Even Be Dads Yet

For about a decade there, Gerard Butler was the worst leading man in Hollywood. This is indisputable. After The Phantom of the Opera stumbled and 300 subsequently provided his breakout, Butler went on an astonishing run of crummy action movies (Olympus Has Fallen), crassly conceived rom-coms (The Ugly Truth), and at least one crummy, crassly-conceived action-rom-com (The Bounty Hunter). He gave the distinct impression of appearing in good movies exclusively by occasional accident—and that’s exercising some generosity in calling Gods of Egypt a good movie. He even turned Olympus Has Fallen into his signature trilogy of low-rent machismo. And then, at some point, people decided that they liked him. The Gerard Butler movie became more than just some garbage where Butler would play secret service agent Mike Banning; it’s now practically its own brand. Hence the marketing of Plane, a movie title so generic that Butler’s star billing feels like a modifier: Get ready to ride Gerard Butler Plane.
Decider.com

When Will ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Be On Netflix?

Later tonight, fans will bid farewell to Dr. Max Goodwin as the final two episodes of New Amsterdam air on NBC from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch live, both episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock Premium. Many people watched New Amsterdam weekly on NBC,...
Decider.com

‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation

Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
Decider.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Will Be The Show’s Final Season on Netflix

Cobra Kai has been picked up for its sixth and final season on Netflix. The streaming giant made the announcement on social media, sharing a 1-minute video. The video includes a compilation of scenes from the series with the voiceover, “We’ve been fighting so long, against each other, with each other, it’s hard to keep track.”
Decider.com

Decider.com

60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy