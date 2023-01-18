ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Moving day sees little 'moving' at 2023 Golfweek Senior Player of the Year Classic

By Brayden Conover
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17D6w6_0kImtvtt00

It’s not all sunshine and roses in Tampa, Florida, this week. Scoring has been hard to come by at Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club, home of the 2023 Golfweek Senior Player of the Year Classic.

One man, however, has been able to piece things together enough to lead not just his age division, but also the entire field.

Mike Finster paced the field for the second straight day following his opening round 71 with a 1-over 73, good for an even-par score through 36 holes. The St. Petersburg native has held steady throughout the week despite unusual Florida weather and tough course conditions.

Finster holds a three-shot lead over Georgia’s Danny Nelson, while last year’s Golfweek Player of the Year, Rusty Strawn, lurks in solo third at 4 over.

Through 36 holes, Super Senior co-leaders Steve Humphrey and Mike Poe still have not separated from each other, both at 8 over. First round Super Senior leader Marcus Beck slid back into solo second with a 6-over 78 on Tuesday. At 9 over, he sits one shot behind Humphrey and Poe and will be the primary contender for the co-leaders.

Reigning Golfweek Legend Player of the Year, Don Donatoni looks to pick up 2023 right where he left off 2022. A second round 75 moved the Pennsylvania native past round one leader Bev Hargraves and sets Donatoni up for an early season victory.

At 8 over for the week, Donatoni leads Hargraves and Florida’s Don Russell by three strokes.William Everett has a puncher’s chance, as he played himself into the final foursome with a second-round 76. He remains four back at 12 over.

In the Super Legend division, it’s still anyone’s race.

Ohio’s Gene Bingman continues to pace the field, following his opening 80 with a second round 82. However, with just two shots ahead of the field, a slew of contenders await a chance to move up the leaderboard Wednesday. Led by Jack Marin and Dan Nicholson at 20 over, there are five golfers within seven shots of Bingham.

With more of the same scoring conditions coming for Wednesday’s final round, a more than solid round of golf will be needed to overtake any leader.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

LOOK: Nick Saban arrives in helicopter to check on Tampa area recruits

Nick Saban made his way to Tampa, Florida last week to check on recruits in the Tampa area, and he arrived in style via a helicopter. Saban arrived at Tampa Catholic Friday in a helicopter, which landed on the Crusaders’ football field. TJ Moore, a 6-foot-4 2024 wide receiver with an Alabama offer, attends Tampa Catholic. The Alabama head coach and other members of the Crimson Tide’s staff also visited other schools in the Tampa area.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Artists brighten up St. Pete Clearwater Airport

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two new murals are giving travelers going through the St. Pete Clearwater Airport (PIE) a big, bright welcome. The airport sought Bay Area artists for a large mural project on the exterior to the ramp outside of Gate 12. The murals are inspired by Florida and the...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Downs exercise rider dies, moment of silence held in honor

TAMPA, Fla. — Jockeys and their valets at the Tampa Bay Downs held a moment of silence in honor of an exercise rider that died Saturday morning. Daniel Quintero, 19, died after a training accident at the Downs. Officials expressed condolences in Facebook and Twitter posts as members of the racetrack observed a moment of silence at 12:20 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Lands In The Top 5 For Most Expensive Eggs In The Country

No it’s not your imagination that’s causing your grocery bill to rise. While shopping at Publix we almost fainted when we saw this price of an every day item. According to a recent study by Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, Tampa Bay ranks Third highest egg prices in the country. According to Creative Loafing, shoppers in the Tampa Bay area are expected to pay an average of $6.27 for a dozen eggs. This is an 18% increase from last year. Tampa Bay is tied with San Francisco for price tag on eggs. Another Florida city is coughing up even more, Miami is expected to pay $6.67 for a dozen eggs.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key

3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

19-year-old dies after 'training accident' at Tampa Bay Downs

TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old is dead after a "training accident" Saturday morning at Tampa Bay Downs, according to a news release. A moment of silence will be held at 12:20 p.m. in Daniel Quintero's honor, track officials said in a statement. "The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences...
TAMPA, FL
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks. Brittany Baldrica, a senior rescue biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said neighbors called about a dolphin swimming alone in the creek on Jan. 1. A...
CLEARWATER, FL
speedonthewater.com

Mystic Showcasing M5200 At St. Petersburg Boat Show

Visitors to the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show in Southwest Florida, which opened today and runs through Sunday, will have plenty to ogle this week. But on the powerboat side, the in-water display at the event is primarily a showcase for fishing boats, yachts and tenders. Visitors at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy