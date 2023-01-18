Paul Thomas, 93, of Crooksville, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 28, 1929 in White Cottage, a son of the late Paul A. Thomas and Mary Carter Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Florence Thomas. His children Paulette Crane, Stephen (Martha) Thomas, Yvonne (Fred) Pierce, and Brent (Diane) Thomas. 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 19 great-greatgrandchildren. Step-children Bill Filkins, Chris Barkhurst, Jim Filkins, and Kim Griffith. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his first wife of 56 years,Maxine Thomas, daughter Mariann Thomas, step-son Jack Filkins, grandson Jeremy Boring, son-in-law Jerry Crane, sisters Norma Higgins, Dorothy Folgelsong, Myra Hina, Nora Jane Price and an infant brother. Paul graduated from Crooksville High School in 1947 and was a graduate of Devry University. After graduating high school, he worked at R. Allen Electric until 1983 and then at Grief Brothers until retirement. Paul was a master electrician by trade. He was a member of the IBEW Union 1105 for 70 years. Paul was a member of the Lifeway Church in Zanesville. He started playing steel guitar in high school and loved using his talents for the Lord. Friends may call from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tue. Jan. 24, 2023 at the Lifeway Church 2450 Maysville Pike with Rev. Jim Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Mount Horeb Cemetery near Crooksville.

