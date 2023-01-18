Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
What happened to That ’80s Show? Axed spinoff explained
With That ’90s Show, a revival and sequel to That ’70s Show, hitting Netflix this week, fans may be wondering: what happened to That ’80s Show?. Sitcom spinoffs are a risky endeavor. Sometimes they pay off, like with Perfect Strangers, Frasier, and Happy Days – but there’s also a chance of ending up like Joey, The Tortellis, and The Ropers.
dexerto.com
What is Outlander: Blood of My Blood about? Outlander prequel plot explained
The eighth and final season of TV smash Outlander has just been announced – but the story doesn’t end there, as plans for a prequel are in motion, called Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and focusing on Jamie Fraser’s parents. Hit Starz series Outlander has been renewed...
dexerto.com
How long is The Last of Us Episode 2? Runtime explained
How long is The Last of Us Episode 2? HBO’s long-awaited video game adaptation is here – but how long is the second episode, and will every episode have the same runtime?. The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO.
dexerto.com
Luther: The Fallen Sun – Release date, cast, plot, teaser, and more
Luther returns to screens this year, with Idris Elba again playing the renegade cop. So this is everything we know about the Netflix movie Luther: The Fallen Sun, from release date and cast, to plot and teaser trailer. Luther is a TV thriller that ran for 20 episodes across five...
dexerto.com
Ghosts Season 3: Everything we know so far
Here’s everything we know about Ghosts Season 3, the next season of the hit CBS comedy, from whether there’s a release date to a cast, plot, and more. Ghosts was first conceived as a British series on BBC One, created and written by many of the people involved in Horrible Histories, a children’s sketch show revolving around gruesome (but true) events in history.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
dexerto.com
Murder Mystery 2: Release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more
Murder Mystery 2 finds Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston re-teaming for another globe-trotting whodunnit, and this is everything we know about the sequel, from plot and cast to trailer and release date. The first Murder Mystery dropped on Netflix in 2019, and saw Sandler and Aniston becoming embroiled in a...
dexerto.com
Anime fans “looking forward to” VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral TV show
VTuber fans and anime fans can often go hand in hand, and now a new adaptation series is set to truly combine the two. VTubing has become a rather large phenomenon. The format, in which YouTubers, be they gamers, vloggers, or anything, take on the form of a virtual Avatar. There is a real person working behind them, but you likely never see them.
dexerto.com
Will there be a Legend of Vox Machina Season 3?
The Legend of Vox Machina is wowing us with its opening to Season 2, but is a Season 3 on the way?. The Legend of Vox Machina has become a new favorite show of many a Dungeons & Dragons player. The raunchy and violent fantasy series, which is a Kickstarter-born adaptation of the streaming show Critical Role that stars a number of major voice actors, has already kicked off its second season with a bang.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime: Aim to be a Pokemon Master Episode 2 reunites Ash & Misty with plenty of snark
The Pokemon anime’s special season “Aim to be a Pokemon Master” has aired Episode 2, seeing Ash and Misty reunited in a heated fishing battle. Fans are delighted with the nostalgic levels of snark. Ash and Misty have finally reunited in the second episode of the Pokemon...
dexerto.com
Yellowjackets season 2: Release date, cast, plot predictions & more
Yellowjackets season 2 is almost here, with the second season shaping up to be as thought-provoking and epic as the first. Here’s everything you need to know about the new season ahead of its release. The first season of Yellowjackets debuted on November 14, 2021. The season wrapped up...
dexerto.com
Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk “leaked” in concept art
A first look at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in the MCU Thunderbolts movie has reportedly been leaked in a glimpse at the movie’s concept art. In 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce the Thunderbolts. Essentially, they’re Marvel’s Suicide Squad, named after Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, earlier played by the late William Hurt.
dexerto.com
Winter Love Island 2023: Does Love Island air on Saturdays?
Love Island UK’s 2023 winter series is in full swing, with more weeks of romance and drama to come — but does the show air on Saturdays? Here’s what you need to know. The latest season of Love Island UK kicked off on January 16, with a new cast entering the villa in South Africa with the aim of finding love and winning the £50,000 prize money.
dexerto.com
WWE 2K23 leak reveals John Cena cover art and release date
A leak via the Microsoft Store suggests WWE 2K23 will launch in March, with John Cena attached as the title’s cover star. Last year’s WWE 2K22 release proved an important one for 2K Games’ long-running wrestling franchise. The title launched nearly two years after the critically panned WWE 2K20, itself a significant entry given longtime developer Yuke’s departure after 2K19.
dexerto.com
How tall are your favorite YouTubers? Mike Majlak measures Bryce Hall, Harry Jowsey & more
Ever wondered how tall your favorite influencers are? YouTuber Mike Majlak is on the case, measuring some of the net’s top creators to create the most accurate height chart possible. It’s no secret that celebrities’ heights can be surprising. Actors like Tom Cruise, for instance, are much shorter than...
dexerto.com
Blair Witch director developing TV sequel with Host producer
The Blair Witch Project was a horror sensation back in 1999, while Host caused its own stir on streaming in 2020. Now the folk behind those found footage classics are trying to make a Blair Witch TV series. Found footage phenomenon The Blair Witch Project is one of the most...
dexerto.com
George Janko confirms he hasn’t left Impaulsive despite launching new podcast
YouTuber George Janko has confirmed that he’s not leaving Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast as co-host despite having just launched a podcast of his own. Ever since Impaulsive launched back in 2018, Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and George Janko have become some of the most popular podcasters in the world.
dexerto.com
Robert Pattinson responds to “bizarre” viral deepfake of himself
Actor Robert Pattinson has responded to a “bizarre” deepfake of himself that went massively viral on TikTok, revealing that even people who know him quite well were fooled by the videos. Deepfakes, synthetic media where a person’s likeness can be placed in an existing image, have baffled users...
dexerto.com
Kim Kardashian’s viral chav makeup tutorial sparks response from song creator Millie B
Kim Kardashian took TikTok by storm after uploading her “chav” makeup tutorial on TikTok, using the viral song ‘M to the B’ — and the song’s creator, Millie B, has responded. On January 18, Kim Kardashian uploaded a TikTok that put the entire internet...
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Avengers players flame $80 MCU bundle following shutdown announcement
Marvel’s Avengers fans are not happy that one of the game’s cosmetic bundles is still up following Crystal Dynamic’s shutdown announcement. On January 20, 2023, developer Crystal Dynamics confirmed that it would end support for its online multiplayer game Marvel’s Avengers. While players will be able...
Comments / 0