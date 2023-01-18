Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in IllinoisTravel MavenSkokie, IL
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley ParkSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Final wavier of lien and home remolding
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Home Remodeling Specialist at MegaPros Home Improvement Jeremy Hogel joins the program to talk about final waiver of lien and how it relates home remolding. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 847-658-8989.
How to get paint off the floor
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/2023: JC Licht’s Key Account Manager Tony DeStefano joins the program to talk about how to clean up paint that has spilled on the floor. To learn more about JC Licht visit their website jclicht.com or go to your local JC Licht store.
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters
Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) is bracing for a challenging reelection bid as she vies to remain the city’s top executive against eight other candidates in next month’s election. Lightfoot, who made history in 2019 as the city’s first Black female and openly gay mayor, has faced a slew of challenges in recent years, including […]
Why are there so many geese in Chicago?
We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
How the story of two little birds captivated Chicago
Monty and Rose went on to raise three chicks for two more summers.
Who is Brandon Johnson? What to Know About the Cook County Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate
With just over five weeks to go until the 2023 Chicago mayoral election and freshly on the heels of a debate in which all nine candidates appeared at, many Chicago voters are looking to gather more information ahead of the pivotal day at the polls. While many Chicagoans are familiar...
Maria Pappas on what you should know about finances
Maria Pappas, Cook County Treasurer, joins David Hochberg on Home Sweet Home Chicago to provide an update on the latest finanical news you should know about. To watch full episodes of Home Sweet Home Chicago click here.
The Beat Cop’s Guide to fajitas and fruit tarts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Veleros Restaurant & Cantina. Located at 7840 Wicker Drive in Schererville, Indiana, they are known for their fajitas, guacamole, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Zymi Bakery, located at 5806 N. Milwaukee in Chicago. they are known for their baklava, bread, and fruit tarts.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
The importance of building credit
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David talks about the importance of getting a credit card to help with building credit which can lead to buying your first home. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
The Best Place To Live In Chicago
Chicago is one of America's gems, and one neighborhood tops the list of the city's best places to live -- known for its culture, diversity, and academics.
What Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities does
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Don Leibsker of Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities joins the show to share an the overview of the LASPD program, the profile of the consumer who would benefit from enrolling in the program, and the specifics of the program. To learn more about what LASPD can do for you visit www.mylegaladvocates.org or you can call them at (866) 785-3328.
Are You a Fan of NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Series? Visit the Real Filming Locations in Illinois
Like most people, I am always on the hunt for good shows to spend my downtime binge-watching. Last year, one of my friends recommended NBC's Chicago series and I was instantly hooked on all of the drama and action that filled the seasons of Chicago Fire, PD, and Med. Unlike...
What is the 1 Tourist Attraction Worth Visiting in Illinois?
If you could only visit 1 tourist attraction in Illinois what would it be? Would you go to the top of the Willis Tower? The Abe Lincoln Presidential Library? The Garden of the Gods? Those are all terrific but they aren't the answer one website came up with... Illinois is...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.
Extremely Local News: Vote to name Chicago’s snow plows
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Drivers Caught On Camera Blocking Bike Lanes Downtown Could Soon Be Ticketed: Under an ordinance proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and alderpeople, city cameras would be used to catch drivers parked illegally in bike lanes, bus lanes and loading zones and mail them a ticket.
