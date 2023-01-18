Boys basketball: Lakeside Lutheran bounces back from first loss to beat Lodi 69-42

LODI -- Levi Birkholz scored 20 points, Will Miller added 10 and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by topping host Lodi 69-42 on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Warriors (10-1, 2-1 in conference) closed the first half with a 14-2 spurt to grab a 30-20 lead at the break.

Lakeside played freely in the second half and its patience on offense routinely led to high-quality looks.

"We hit a stretch in the last seven minutes of the first half fueled by our defense, which led to turnovers and points in transition, and that loosened us up a little bit," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said.

"We came out in the second half and played freer and together. We talked offensively that early in a possession we were trying to force shots instead of letting the possession develop, working actions. Let things come that are there versus forcing something that isn't there. We saw more of that in the second half and shot it well in the second half. To see our balanced scoring and multiple guys put points on the board was a positive. That balanced scoring was something we missed last Thursday in our loss to Lake Mills."

Birkholz added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Trey Lauber chipped in nine points while Ethan Schuetz and Anders Liermann added eight apiece for the Warriors, who host Luther Prep on Friday.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 69, LODI 42

Lakeside 30 39 -- 69

Lodi 20 22 -- 42

Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Lauber 3 2-2 9, Miller 5 0-0 10, Jahnke 0 2-2 2, Schuetz 3 2-6 8, Zuberbier 1 0-0 2, Reinke 0 2-2 2, Birkholz 7 6-9 20, Mlsna 2 0-0 5, Powers 1 0-0 2, Liermann 2 4-4 8, Jorgensen 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 19-27 69.

Lodi -- Gallagher 1 4-4 6, Fleischman 1 0-0 3, Sargeant 2 3-7 7, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Meitzner 1 0-0 2, Kolinski 1 0-0 2, Krugman 0 0-2 0, Klann 4 0-2 8, Follis 2 0-0 4, Nyquist 2 0-0 6, Puls 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-15 42.

3-point goals -- LL (Lauber 1, Mlsna 1) 2; LO (Nyquist 2, Fleischman 1) 3.

Total fouls -- LL 14, LO 22.