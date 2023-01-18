ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, WI

Boys basketball: Lakeside Lutheran bounces back from first loss to beat Lodi 69-42

Lake Mills Leader
Lake Mills Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1983_0kImqAg300

LODI -- Levi Birkholz scored 20 points, Will Miller added 10 and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by topping host Lodi 69-42 on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Warriors (10-1, 2-1 in conference) closed the first half with a 14-2 spurt to grab a 30-20 lead at the break.

Lakeside played freely in the second half and its patience on offense routinely led to high-quality looks.

"We hit a stretch in the last seven minutes of the first half fueled by our defense, which led to turnovers and points in transition, and that loosened us up a little bit," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said.

"We came out in the second half and played freer and together. We talked offensively that early in a possession we were trying to force shots instead of letting the possession develop, working actions. Let things come that are there versus forcing something that isn't there. We saw more of that in the second half and shot it well in the second half. To see our balanced scoring and multiple guys put points on the board was a positive. That balanced scoring was something we missed last Thursday in our loss to Lake Mills."

Birkholz added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Trey Lauber chipped in nine points while Ethan Schuetz and Anders Liermann added eight apiece for the Warriors, who host Luther Prep on Friday.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 69, LODI 42

Lakeside 30 39 -- 69

Lodi 20 22 -- 42

Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Lauber 3 2-2 9, Miller 5 0-0 10, Jahnke 0 2-2 2, Schuetz 3 2-6 8, Zuberbier 1 0-0 2, Reinke 0 2-2 2, Birkholz 7 6-9 20, Mlsna 2 0-0 5, Powers 1 0-0 2, Liermann 2 4-4 8, Jorgensen 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 19-27 69.

Lodi -- Gallagher 1 4-4 6, Fleischman 1 0-0 3, Sargeant 2 3-7 7, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Meitzner 1 0-0 2, Kolinski 1 0-0 2, Krugman 0 0-2 0, Klann 4 0-2 8, Follis 2 0-0 4, Nyquist 2 0-0 6, Puls 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-15 42.

3-point goals -- LL (Lauber 1, Mlsna 1) 2; LO (Nyquist 2, Fleischman 1) 3.

Total fouls -- LL 14, LO 22.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Reports: Wisconsin-Northwestern set for makeup game Monday

The Wisconsin-Northwestern men's basketball game that was postponed from Saturday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wildcats' program will be made up on Monday afternoon in Evanston, Ill., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday. The fast turnaround was necessitated because of a lack of...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Volleyball Commit Named States Gatorade Player of the Year

While much of the attention in Madison has been on the football and basketball team, a Wisconsin volleyball commit, Saige Damrow was named the states Gatorade Player of the Year. A senior at Howards Grove High School, Damrow will continue her academic and athletic career at UW Madison. Damrow will attend classes this spring at the university, allowing her to be around during spring workouts.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Football: Dean Engram Switching Positions?

The Wisconsin Badgers football program has seen an influx of talent in the past couple of months. Luke Fickell and his staff have brought in a lot of talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It seems the defense will also be getting a boost by longtime Badger switching positions. Dean Engram looks to be switching positions back to cornerback.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

That Wisconsin football buzz? Chris McIntosh feels it, too

Chris McIntosh offered a reminder earlier this week of two things he said in formal settings, one a while back and another more recently. McIntosh officially took over as the University of Wisconsin athletic director in July 2021 and, at his introductory news conference, he promised the athletic department would stay true to its values ​​while also evolving to the changing world around it.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Michigan Star Calls Wisconsin “Scumbags”

In a podcast from Roundball found at @roundballpod, Michigan basketball player Hunter Dickinson let the world know his feelings about Wisconsin. Without giving any supporting reasons, Dickinson said, “Wisconsin, they’re just scumbags.”. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson calls the #Badgers "scumbags". Via @roundballpod https://t.co/iKF5LQ9Lad. Hunter Dickinson wasn’t done spewing...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Football Eyeing Three Magnificent Recruits

The Wisconsin Badgers have turned themselves around in a short amount of time. While they haven’t been able to step onto the field with the new squad yet, it will certainly turn heads when they do. However, the excitement never ends, and the Badgers have kept themselves busy by building their 2024 and beyond recruiting classes. Here is a look at three recruits in the upcoming classes that could set Wisconsin apart.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report

Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date

Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
OREGON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county

Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

1/19/23 Church Steeple Fire South of Lomira

Fire damaged the steeple of a church south of Lomira Wednesday night. Officials with St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church say a passerby saw the flames and called in the fire. The fire was contained to the steeple of the church and there was no damage to the inside of the church. The cross and top portion of the steeple will have to be replaced. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at N9910 State Highway 175. No one was injured during the blaze. The cause of the fire is being determined, but the cross at the top of the steeple was lighted so it may have been electrical in nature. (Photos courtesy St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-Facebook).
LOMIRA, WI
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
discoverhometown.com

New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford

The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
HARTFORD, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills, WI
128
Followers
462
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Lake Mills Leader has been serving the Lake Mills community and surrounding communities since 1878. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.lakemillsleader.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/lake_mills_leader/

Comments / 0

Community Policy