ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Maya Jama speaks about being the first non-white Love Island host

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Maya Jama has described being the first non-white Love Island host as a 'big moment' and said she hopes it opens up 'more doors'.

The presenter, 28, has taken over as the host of the ITV2 dating contest after Laura Whitmore announced she would be stepping down last summer.

She made her much-anticipated debut on Monday's launch show of the 2023 winter series and was met by a gushing reception from fans .

Maya, who is of Somali and Swedish heritage, has become the first non-white host of Love Island, with Laura, 37, and Caroline Flack previously holding the role.

Speaking about joining the show, Maya described it as a 'big moment for all of us' after Love Island has previously been criticised for its lack of diversity.

The radio DJ went on to say that she hopes her role as host will open 'more doors' to people of a similar background to herself.

She told Vogue : 'Growing up, I never saw an East African woman host a show, and no Black or mixed-race woman hosts such a big primetime TV show, other than June Sarpong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUlLS_0kImq4Sw00

'This is definitely a big moment for all of us in that sense, and I hope it just opens way more doors for other people from similar backgrounds and cultures as myself.'

Maya, who was named after the poet Maya Angelou, was born in 1994 to parents Hussein and Sadie. Hussein's parents emigrated from Somalia in East Africa.

Maya has taken over as the host of Love Island from Laura, who was the second ever presenter when joined the dating reality show back in 2020.

She hosted the popular reality TV show and its spin-off programme Aftersun for three series before stepping down last summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KBgr_0kImq4Sw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlUuD_0kImq4Sw00

In her statement, Laura said she was only planning to fill in for Caroline for one series, emotionally saying that she hope she did her late friend 'proud'.

Laura replaced Caroline as the presenter of Love Island when she stood down in December 2019. Caroline tragically took her own life aged 40 in February 2020.

Announcing she was leaving the show last summer, Laura said: 'Some news! I won't be hosting the next series of Love island.

'There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIJxi_0kImq4Sw00

'I wish it was still possible but know you'll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.'

Speaking of Laura's exit, an ITV spokesperson said at the time: 'Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

'We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4EDq_0kImq4Sw00

Laura later made a dig at Love Island as she blamed the 'parameters of the show' for her decision to leave.

She told The Evening Standard: 'Love Island is a show that I love to watch, and I always want to work on shows that I enjoy.

'But there's nothing more that I can do with it. There are parameters.

'When you work on the show, you can't really talk about certain things. But I'm really proud of what I did, and proud to leave on what I think has been a brilliant series, with great winners.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEM3u_0kImq4Sw00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Love Island: Who is Anna-May Robey? Meet the Swansea payroll assistant with the hilarious ‘ick’

Love Island is returning to our screens with a brand new series to brighten the winter days.The ITV2 dating show is back this January for the first series filmed in South Africa since the pandemic.Among this series’ group of islanders are a contestant with Vitiligo, the show’s first partially sighted star, and a body double who once stood in for Emma Watson.Among the contestants is Anna-May Robey, a payroll administrator. You can find out more about her below…Who is Anna-May?Hailing from Swansea, 20-year-old Anna-May is the youngest contestant in the original Love Island line-up this year.The payroll administrator says...
The Independent

Lee Ryan told flight attendant ‘I want your chocolate children’, trial told

Blue star Lee Ryan told a black flight attendant “I want your chocolate children” and asked her to kiss him while drunk on a plane, a court has heard.The singer, 39, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a whole bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about a flight attendant’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie” before grabbing her wrists, it was alleged.He is accused of being drunk...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Zack Hudson story sees boost in HIV research

EastEnders has inspired a huge spike in online HIV research through its Zack Hudson twist. In Monday's (January 16) episode, Zack finally decided to get tested for HIV after he used to share steroid needles with his old friend Brett, who is HIV-positive. Despite convincing himself that being symptomless was a surefire sign of clean health, his nurse delivered the life-changing result.
TheDailyBeast

Bowen Yang Nails Lying Drag Queen George Santos on SNL

Saturday Night Live opened its first episode of 2023 with an NFL post-game show. But the real star was Fox’s newest sideline reporter: Bowen Yang as Congressman George Santos.“Now George, first of all, congrats on an amazing career,” James Austin Johnson’s Jimmy Johnson said. “I didn't even know you played football, but I see here you were the first player to lead the league in passing and rushing.”“That’s correct,” Santos replied. “I’m sort of the real Bo Jackson. And I’m proud to be the first African-American quarterback to ever dunk a football.” After taking credit for the Philadelphia Eagles 38-7...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

723K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy