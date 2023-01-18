ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

India Arie gives keynote address at Georgia State University's MLK Commemoration

India Arie realized a dream yesterday in her new role as artist-in-residence at Georgia State University. The Atlanta-based singer and songwriter has released eight albums, won four Grammy Awards and toured the world. She has volunteered with global charities, traveled to Africa to bring awareness to the AIDS crisis and wrote a theme song for Good Morning America. She is beloved by celebrities such as Stevie Wonder, Oprah and Ariana Grande — and by millions of fans who appreciate her candor and velvet voice.
