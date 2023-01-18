Read full article on original website
Related
Northside Atlanta is first hospital in the U.S. with top-tier maternal care designation
At Northside Hospital in Atlanta, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in the U.S., a level four verification from The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care program means the facility can handle the most complex patients. “The designation of Northside Hospital Atlanta as the first Level IV...
5 Florida cities rank among places with the highest divorce rate
Where you live may have a lot to do with your odds of getting divorced.
Sen. Sonya Halpern on her ride-along with law enforcement
LISTEN: GPB’s Ambria Burton asks Democratic state Sen. Sonya Halpern on what made her want to participate in a ride-along with Georgia State Patrol. —— State Sen. Sonya Halpern, an Atlanta Democrat who represents District 39 in the Georgia Legislature, recently participated in an evening ride-along with the Georgia State Patrol.
Pay boosts, refunds and increased school spending dominate Georgia budget week hearings
Investing more in Georgia's schools, health care and state employees were dominant themes during annual budget hearings conducted at the state Capitol this week, as lawmakers begin working on Gov. Brian Kemp's $32.5 billion spending proposal for the next fiscal year. Many leaders of Georgia's executive and judicial branch offices...
NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden
On a summer's day in 2006, inside an apartment not far from Virginia's old death chamber, an 82-year-old man handed over a briefcase to an archivist. The bag held four execution recordings so rare, similar tapes from another state had been released just once before in history. When executions take...
India Arie gives keynote address at Georgia State University's MLK Commemoration
India Arie realized a dream yesterday in her new role as artist-in-residence at Georgia State University. The Atlanta-based singer and songwriter has released eight albums, won four Grammy Awards and toured the world. She has volunteered with global charities, traveled to Africa to bring awareness to the AIDS crisis and wrote a theme song for Good Morning America. She is beloved by celebrities such as Stevie Wonder, Oprah and Ariana Grande — and by millions of fans who appreciate her candor and velvet voice.
Daily Briefing: Why are egg prices soaring?
Shoppers scramble to keep up and more news to know Thursday.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0