Rutherford County Juvenile Court

Man on parole for murder case arrested on gun, drug charges following months-long investigation
A months-long investigation has landed a Tennessee parolee back behind bars after Metro Police say he was found with guns, drugs, cash and cars.
Life or death question remains for man accused in Westmoreland killings
Life or death — that is the question for the man accused of eight gruesome killings in Westmoreland in 2019.
Man on parole for murder charge, arrested on multiple gun and drug charges
A man on parole for 2009 murder charges has been arrested on multiple gun and drug charges from a Friday night arrest.
WSMV
Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
New information about human remains found in Franklin released
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office released new information about the human remains found in November 2022 off Clovercroft Road in Franklin.
‘It’s going to be devastating’: Advocates warn of potential dangers after more than a dozen guns found on MNPS campuses
The increasing number of guns being found on Metro Nashville Public School property, has left some concerned.
13 arrested for meth, fentanyl operations in Dickson County
A multi-agency investigation by state and local law enforcement has netted in the 13 arrests for drug-related offenses.
thunderboltradio.com
Multi-agency drug investigation results in more than a dozen arrests in Dickson, Hickman Counties
A multi-agency investigation by the TBI and 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges. In September 2022, TBI and Drug Task Force agents began an investigation into...
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
WKRN
Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings
Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs and modified gun found in vehicle
Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle.
Mt. Juliet Police address traffic issues on Old Lebanon Dirt Rd. caused by church event
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church.
East Nashville shooting leaves one person injured, police say
A person was sent to the hospital Saturday evening after being shot in East Nashville, according to authorities.
14-year-old victim dies days after North Nashville shooting
Cordarion Hall, along with 19-year-old Michael Adams, were the victims of the shooting at a baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive in Nashville.
WSMV
Three killed in Spring Hill crash
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
Convicted felon arrested after drug deal ends in shooting in Nashville
A man is facing felony charges after police say an apparent drug deal led to shots being fired.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
‘Unknown substance’ sends prison staff members to hospital
Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being exposed to an "unknown substance" Thursday morning.
Woman seriously injured in Franklin house fire
The Franklin Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left one woman seriously injured early Saturday morning.
Shell Casing Recovered on Kedron Rd. After Officer Hears Gunfire
Spring Hill, TN – On January 16th at 3:55 AM an officer was on patrol in the area of Wright Elementary school when five gunshots were heard. A citizen also called our dispatch center reporting hearing gunshots as well. Officers were able to locate five spent shell casings in...
The Herald News
