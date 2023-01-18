Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
14news.com
EPD: Suspect holds store clerk at gunpoint during armed robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to an armed robbery early Friday morning. They say that happened at Circle K on the corner of Riverside Drive and Boeke around 3 a.m. According to EPD, the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and got...
Man opens fire in Evansville Walmart, killed by police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville Thursday night after he opened fire at a local Walmart. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road at around 10 p.m. CST for a report of an active shooter. Officers located […]
Body cam footage shows police response to Evansville Walmart shooting
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff and Prosecutor held a press conference on Friday to provide an update on the shooting that happened at a Walmart on Evansville's west side on Thursday.
witzamfm.com
US-231 Closed for Three Hours
Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
14news.com
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re looking more into the history of the Walmart shooting suspect in Evansville. An affidavit describes a scene at the west side Walmart on May 18, 2022. Slammed him to the ground, kneed in the face and shoved against the wall: this is how several...
14news.com
Update: Man found dead in car under Gibson Co. bridge identified
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say the man found dead in a car down in a deep ravine just south of Princeton on Friday has been identified. It was along Old 41, not far south of when it’s South Main Street. It’s north of the Kings Exit.
EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosley were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
WIBC.com
Former Employee Killed In Shoot Out With Cops Inside Evansville Walmart
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An active shooter shot at least one person in an Evansville Walmart, then was killed by police Thursday night. The calls for an active shooter came in at 9:59 p.m. at the Walmart on South Red Bank Road and police were quick to respond. Once officers...
EPD gives update on Walmart West shooting
The Evansville Police Department gave an update at 10:55 p.m. about the shooting that took place Thursday night at Walmart West on South Red Bank Road. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman Dead
On October 24th, 2021, a shooting occurred at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana. The gunman, identified as 44-year-old Martin Michael Brescia, targeted an employees meeting, leaving at least two people injured before taking his own life.
wrul.com
Reports Of Criminal Damage To Property Made To The White County Sheriff’s Department
On the morning of Sunday, January 9th, White County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Brown was notified of Criminal Damage that occurred Saturday night at the Crossville dog pound. Brown spoke by phone with Sgt. Craig Poole, who said he received reports of four possible juveniles jumping the fence and taking a dog out of the fenced-in area. There may be some damage and they have had issues there in the past. Brown went to the pound, which sits on the north side of West Main St. in Crossville, and met with Mark Pearce of Crossville. Pearce showed where the fence had been pulled back and the area where the individuals had cut the fence. At that point the two went into the office where Pearce showed the Deputy the security footage of the incident. Pearce and an unidentified person signed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department. No other information is available.
104.1 WIKY
Police Seek Chase Suspect: E-F-D On Scene of House Fire…
The Evansville Police Department along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has set up a perimeter on the Veterans Memorial Parkway on-ramp…off of Highway 41 and near Weinbach Avenue under I-69. The chase started around 2:15 this morning on the Lloyd over Garvin at one point traveling near Ellis Park. The suspect ditched his vehicle on Weinbach under I-69…and….
Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
14news.com
Dispatchers praised for work during Walmart shooting; ‘They humble me and make me proud’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch played an important part in the response to the shooting Thursday night at the westside Walmart. Well over a dozen 911 calls came in during the chaos. [Related: EPD giving update on Walmart shooting, showing body camera footage]. [Related: EPD releases identity...
WTVW
EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase
EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition …. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition debris due to repairs. Ron’s Windy Thursday Forecast. Spicy Lime Chicken Soup with Avocado. Spicy Lime Chicken Soup...
EPD to give briefing on Walmart active shooter incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department Public Information Officers will be back on scene at Walmart at 5 a.m. CST Friday morning to give a briefing of Thursday night’s active shooter incident. A press conference regarding the incident will also be held on Thursday. Details on that have yet to be released. These […]
14news.com
Affidavit: Man arrested after hitting employee, fleeing scene of crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested Monday after police say they got a call that he attacked an employee. According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue for an assualt in progress. Police say they were told that a man was in...
Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
Comments / 0