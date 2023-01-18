More than 60% of tickets sold for ”The Way of Water“ have come with 3D glasses, but will that lead to reigniting the format for future movies?. Director James Cameron has pushed for moviegoers to watch “Avatar: The Way of Water” on the big screen and in 3D — as he did with its 2009 predecessor. That is the format for which it was intended. The box office numbers shows that the majority of those who have bought a ticket have listened.

