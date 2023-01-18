Read full article on original website
Netflix Catches ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook Ahead of Sundance Debut
Netflix has made the first high-profile buy at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, picking up global distribution rights to “Run Rabbit Run” ahead of the film’s premiere, minus select territories. The deal occurred on the first day of the festival, with the feature debuting in the...
Netflix Misses Q4 Earnings Expectations but Beats on Subscribers
Netflix reported net income of $55 million, or earnings per diluted share of 12 cents, and revenue of $7.85 billion for its fourth quarter. The EPS figure came in below expectations, while revenue was in line with the company’s forecast. The streaming behemoth’s average revenue per user came in...
YouTube Jumps Into Ad-Supported Streaming With ‘Mac ‘n Cheese of TV and Movies’
In a push to continue its dominance in video, YouTube is testing a new hub featuring free ad-supported streaming channels. The experiment, which is leveraging content from Lionsgate, A+E Networks and Cinedigm, follows the introductions of YouTube Shorts and Primetime Channels. A YouTube spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal the...
Disney Sends Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ to Theaters
Walt Disney just dropped a slew of new release dates, most of which were of the “untitled” variety like “untitled Disney,” “untitled Pixar” and “untitled Disney Animation.” It is still nice to know that the studio intends to be releasing animated movies in theaters at least up until the end of 2026, but the one named title is “The Booygeyman.”
‘Avatar 2’ Has Made Over $1 Billion From 3D Screenings Alone
More than 60% of tickets sold for ”The Way of Water“ have come with 3D glasses, but will that lead to reigniting the format for future movies?. Director James Cameron has pushed for moviegoers to watch “Avatar: The Way of Water” on the big screen and in 3D — as he did with its 2009 predecessor. That is the format for which it was intended. The box office numbers shows that the majority of those who have bought a ticket have listened.
Disney Ups Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul to DGE Head of Comms, Taps Hulu’s Candice Ashton to Lead Television Studios Publicity
Charissa Gilmore, Disney’s General Entertainment’s senior vice president of corporate communications, will depart the company after more than 30 years of service. The news was confirmed in a Thursday memo to staff from DGE Content Chairman Dana Walden. Effective immediately, Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul has been promoted to the newly...
Netflix’s Reed Hastings Is Stepping Out on a High Note – and the New Co-CEO Has Work to Do | Analysis
”Incoming Co-CEO Greg Peters will have a number of major decisions on his plate,“ one analyst told TheWrap. Reed Hastings — one of Netflix’s founders who over 25 years ushered the company from mail-order DVD service to the world’s first streaming network — signaled the end of an era on Thursday after revealing he would transition into the role of executive chairman and hand off Netflix’s co-CEO reins to chief operating officer Greg Peters.
Netflix Earnings Preview: What Wall Street Will Be Watching
The streaming behemoth is slated to report its fourth-quarter results after the market close on Thursday. Earnings season for the major streamers will kick off on Thursday with Netflix. The streaming behemoth is slated to deliver its fourth-quarter results after the market close, but its figures may look very different from previous quarters as the company has shifted its main priority from subscriber growth to revenue.
That Was Easy! TikTok Making Videos Go Viral With the Click of a Button
The staffers at TikTok can tap a “heating” button on the social media app’s backend to manually prioritize certain videos to reach higher number of views, according to a Forbes report citing company sources and documents. The popular video-based social media platform owned by China-based ByteDance has...
‘That ’90s Show’ Review: Netflix Spinoff Eventually Finds Its Groove
Debra Jo Rupp's Kitty is the shining star of this sometimes awkward sequel series
The 11 Best New Shows to Stream in January 2023
While January ushers in a fresh start to the year, this month also unveils a new slate of binge-worthy shows. Most eye-catching on our list of some of the best new shows to stream this month is a new murder-mystery howdunit from “Glass Onion” writer-director Rian Johnson, video game-based adaptation starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, a revival of the beloved “That ‘70s Show” and a dark comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, all of which can be found on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ and AMC+ this month.
Amazon Freevee Gives Straight-to-Series Order to ‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ Starring Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee
Amazon Freevee has given a straight-to-series order to “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh,” starring Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Naveen Andrews (“The Dropout”), comedian Sindhu Vee (“Starstruck”) and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (“Smash”). The original comedy is inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated Vijal Patel (“Black-ish,” “The Middle”), who serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.
