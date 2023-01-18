ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Misses Q4 Earnings Expectations but Beats on Subscribers

Netflix reported net income of $55 million, or earnings per diluted share of 12 cents, and revenue of $7.85 billion for its fourth quarter. The EPS figure came in below expectations, while revenue was in line with the company’s forecast. The streaming behemoth’s average revenue per user came in...
Disney Sends Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ to Theaters

Walt Disney just dropped a slew of new release dates, most of which were of the “untitled” variety like “untitled Disney,” “untitled Pixar” and “untitled Disney Animation.” It is still nice to know that the studio intends to be releasing animated movies in theaters at least up until the end of 2026, but the one named title is “The Booygeyman.”
‘Avatar 2’ Has Made Over $1 Billion From 3D Screenings Alone

More than 60% of tickets sold for ”The Way of Water“ have come with 3D glasses, but will that lead to reigniting the format for future movies?. Director James Cameron has pushed for moviegoers to watch “Avatar: The Way of Water” on the big screen and in 3D — as he did with its 2009 predecessor. That is the format for which it was intended. The box office numbers shows that the majority of those who have bought a ticket have listened.
Netflix’s Reed Hastings Is Stepping Out on a High Note – and the New Co-CEO Has Work to Do | Analysis

”Incoming Co-CEO Greg Peters will have a number of major decisions on his plate,“ one analyst told TheWrap. Reed Hastings — one of Netflix’s founders who over 25 years ushered the company from mail-order DVD service to the world’s first streaming network — signaled the end of an era on Thursday after revealing he would transition into the role of executive chairman and hand off Netflix’s co-CEO reins to chief operating officer Greg Peters.
Netflix Earnings Preview: What Wall Street Will Be Watching

The streaming behemoth is slated to report its fourth-quarter results after the market close on Thursday. Earnings season for the major streamers will kick off on Thursday with Netflix. The streaming behemoth is slated to deliver its fourth-quarter results after the market close, but its figures may look very different from previous quarters as the company has shifted its main priority from subscriber growth to revenue.
That Was Easy! TikTok Making Videos Go Viral With the Click of a Button

The staffers at TikTok can tap a “heating” button on the social media app’s backend to manually prioritize certain videos to reach higher number of views, according to a Forbes report citing company sources and documents. The popular video-based social media platform owned by China-based ByteDance has...
The 11 Best New Shows to Stream in January 2023

While January ushers in a fresh start to the year, this month also unveils a new slate of binge-worthy shows. Most eye-catching on our list of some of the best new shows to stream this month is a new murder-mystery howdunit from “Glass Onion” writer-director Rian Johnson, video game-based adaptation starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, a revival of the beloved “That ‘70s Show” and a dark comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, all of which can be found on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ and AMC+ this month.
Amazon Freevee Gives Straight-to-Series Order to ‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ Starring Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee

Amazon Freevee has given a straight-to-series order to “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh,” starring Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Naveen Andrews (“The Dropout”), comedian Sindhu Vee (“Starstruck”) and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (“Smash”). The original comedy is inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated Vijal Patel (“Black-ish,” “The Middle”), who serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.
