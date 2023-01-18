ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Radio 960am

Want to Live Longer? Move Out of Lafayette

According to a new study, Lafayette, Louisiana ranks low on the list of metro areas in the United States with a long life expectancy. According to Money Geek, data was collected from county and parish health rankings to put a Metro Life Expectancy list together. The resulting lists shine a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Finally—Jeanerette is Getting a New Grocery Store

Residents of Jeanerette, La. are finally getting a much-needed local grocery store. When the town's only grocery store closed in mid-2022, Jeanerette residents were forced to travel out of town to shop for food and other supplies. However, the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana is about to change that. The Chitimacha...
JEANERETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic

Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire

WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
WASHINGTON, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy