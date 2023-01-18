Read full article on original website
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana’s Jordan Brown Earns Spot on Prestigious Oscar Robertson Watch List
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball won their 5th consecutive game last night, defeating Arkansas State by the score of 80-71. At 15-4 overall, and 5-2 in conference play, the Cajuns currently sit in a 4-way tie for 1st place in the Sun Belt. Louisiana big man Jordan Brown was dominant, putting...
LSU Confirms Student Struck by Vehicle While Standing in Middle of Roadway Has Died
An LSU student who was on life support after being hit in the middle of the roadway has died. According to WAFB, LSU officials have confirmed that a student who was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of Burbank drive on Sunday morning (Jan. 15) has died.
The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Is Leaving Lafayette for Lake Charles in 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Seafood Promotion announced on Tuesday that this year's Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off (LASCO) will not be held in Lafayette, which has called it home for the last five years. The Cook-Off, which is entering its 16th year, will instead be held at the...
Want to Live Longer? Move Out of Lafayette
According to a new study, Lafayette, Louisiana ranks low on the list of metro areas in the United States with a long life expectancy. According to Money Geek, data was collected from county and parish health rankings to put a Metro Life Expectancy list together. The resulting lists shine a...
Finally—Jeanerette is Getting a New Grocery Store
Residents of Jeanerette, La. are finally getting a much-needed local grocery store. When the town's only grocery store closed in mid-2022, Jeanerette residents were forced to travel out of town to shop for food and other supplies. However, the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana is about to change that. The Chitimacha...
Several Lafayette Names Rumored to Be Running for Legislature This Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - With the 2023 election cycle now fully underway, most eyes are focusing on the growing number of gubernatorial candidates. But, the Louisiana legislature is also on the ballot, and there are several local seats up for grabs. There is also speculation that several local politicians...
Randy Travis and His Wife Spotlight Lafayette Business, “Melts” Owner’s Heart
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Positive reviews are one of the things small business owners need to do well. Whether it's by word of mouth or online, those words of affirmation can be so crucial to the success of these entrepreneurs. The owner of The Chubby Unicorn, LLC in the...
Superior Grill Just Posted the Update That Lafayette Residents Have Been Waiting For
Ever since Superior Grill announced they would be opening a location in Lafayette, residents have been anticipating their opening. It has been a little over a year since we learned that Superior Grill would be opening on the property that the old Randol's Restaurant called home for decades. There was...
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic
Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
Lafayette Alcohol Sales to End Early on Mardi Gras Day
Mardi Gras season is a big time here in Louisiana. It's a time for parades, balls, costumes, masks, music, food, friends, and, of course, alcohol. And with Mardi Gras marking the beginning of Lent, a period of sacrifice observed by many Christians, it's the last hoorah before the Lenten lockdown.
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Photos From Whiskey River Landing and Bar Show Total Loss After Fire
A day after we reported that there was a major fire at a local favorite, Whiskey River Landing and Bar, we now see the devastation. Wednesday evening fire crews responded to a huge blaze in Henderson and by the look of the photos then, we knew that this iconic venue was a loss.
Photos Show Major Fire at Whiskey River Landing Bar in Henderson
Several photos have surfaced on social media that show a major fire at a local favorite, Whiskey River Landing. Many on Facebook were asking for prayers for the family who owns the property, and now we see why. The iconic venue was not currently in operation at the time of the blaze.
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
Lafayette Jeweler Sent Diamonds to Space, Now They’re For Sale
In what has been over a year in the making, a Lafayette jeweler sent diamonds and other gemstones into space, and now they are back home. Can you imagine wearing a piece of jewelry made from gems that orbited the earth for over a month? I am certain any space geek would love to wear that jewelry.
1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
Lanes on I-49 N, I-10 E Closed Throughout the Weekend as DOTD Begins Repairs on Overpass Bridge
DOTD will have numerous upcoming road closures that you need to be aware of in relation to phase one of the Interstate 10 overpass project in Lafayette at I-49 (Evangeline Thruway). In anticipation of this weekend's work on the I-10 E overpass bridge, DOTD has issued the following lane and...
Stunning Photos and Video Shows Extensive Work Being Done on I-10 Overpass
By now you that the I-10 overpass at I-49 in Lafayette was damaged a few weeks ago when the boom of a tractor, that was being hauled without the proper permit, struck and damaged the structure. Since then, there have been lane closures at this major intersection, but the repairs...
Lafayette High School Back in Class, Student Arrested After Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette High School students are back in class after a threat was made on social media Tuesday. The Lafayette Police Department, with assistance from the University of Louisiana's bomb dog, swept the campus and found no devices. Students were sent back to class afterward. Lafayette...
Old Dat Dog Building Getting New Tenant + New Discount Store Opening Soon in Lafayette
It's a seemingly never-ending cycle keeping up with the changes in the Lafayette business landscape. But we have information on two new tenants coming to the Hub City. First, we'll start downtown with the former Dat Dog building on the corner of Jefferson St and E Cypress St. The business...
