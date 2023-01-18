ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Go-To Five Remain Illusive for Huggins

By Julia Mellett
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLNpq_0kImjIqc00

Bob Huggins has almost found his perfect combination.

There's a jarring disconnect happening within the minds and actions of this WVU Men's Basketball program.

Listen to five minutes of head coach Bob Huggins in a press conference, and you'd be shocked to learn that his team is now 10-7, 0-5: the equivalent to No. 9 of 10 in the Big 12 Conference rankings. Through five games, Huggins has reiterated that, although his team is losing right now, the motley crew of transfers is on the precipice of greatness.

"We're playing in the best league in the country," Huggins said. "We've got some transfers, we've got some junior college guys, and we've got some portal guys. I don't care who you are. If you put all that in a mixing pot, it's going to take us a little while. Now, when everybody gets to clicking and understanding what one another does a little bit better, don't worry about us being 0-5. We're going to catch up fast."

At 0-5, there's a significant amount of catch-up to play. Huggins seems convinced that he's finally nearing a line-up solid enough to compete with the 2023 Big 12 opposition. During the loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 14, Huggins spent nearly the entire second half playing a group of five that seemed to gel the best of any combination thus far.

G Erik Stevenson.

G Joe Toussaint.

G Kedrian Johnson.

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell.

With this combination in, WVU outscored Oklahoma and Oklahoma State by a collective score of 25-21. Baylor, Kansas, and Kansas State didn't see this line-up; against the Wildcats and Cowboys, Toussaint was exchanged for a larger body in F Jimmy Bell and F Mo Wague (K-State). This kind of subbing pattern allows WVU an answer for Big 12 rebounding stats, at one point the roster's Achilles Heel.

G Seth Wilson has also proven a valuable piece of the puzzle when swapped with Stevenson, but he averages slightly more than 15 minutes per game, and ~13 ppg during the 257 minutes he's seen the court this season.

What the Mountaineers sacrifice in rebounding potential sans Bell or Wague, they tend to nearly make up in scoring with a smaller, shiftier offense-based scheme.

Now, these core five won't work 100 percent of the time against the largest, strongest conference in the country, but Mitchell leads the team in rebounds (101, 77 defensive) and stands near the top of the team's 3-point production. He's a dual-threat guy, and he's been in nearly every second of Big 12 play. A combination of Mitchell and Bell defends well off the glass, and can normally compete with the rest of the conference's bigs, but it's proven to dramatically decrease WVU's offensive impact.

Statistically, WVU plays best with a free-flowing combination of Stevenson, Toussaint, Johnson, Matthews Jr., Mitchell, Wilson, and Bell. Against Big 12 defenses, the inclusion of Wague and F Patrick Suemnick spruces up WVU's height in the paint.

"What I think people don't understand is we've got such a mix of guys," Huggins said. "I think for all the doubters out there: we're going to be a good team. You watch us, you know that. We're going to be a good team. Now, do we got to make free throws? That's got to change. We couldn't pass the ball. That has changed. When we first started, we couldn't make a free throw and we couldn't pass it to our own team. We fixed that. That part we fixed. Now, we've got to fix the free throw shooting or make sure those guys who can't make them don't get to the free throw line."

Slowly but surely, the Mountaineers are moving past the 0-5 start. The last time WVU began Big 12 play 0-5, Matthews Jr., now a graduate, was a freshman. The 2018-19 roster ended the season 15-21 (4-14) in the semi-finals of the Big 12 Conference Championship and two games into the CBI. Huggins vowed never to end another season like that, and he sees significantly more talent in this roster.

"We're trying the best we can to figure out what best suits us, and that's going to vary according to who you play, how they play, and their personnel," he said. "Every game is going to be different. There are going to be many instances when [playing small ball is] not the best for us. To the best of my ability, I'm going to try and put the guys out there that give us the best chance to win."

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Huggins vows to be 'a lot more knowledgeable' about future transfers

One win -- the first Big 12 win of the season after five tries before that -- has changed the mood around West Virginia's basketball team. It has not changed the way Bob Huggins feels about these Mountaineers. Truth be told, he thought and he said, again and again, they were closer than the outcomes indicated. The same is true entering today's 6 p.m. home game against No. 7 Texas.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Absence of small lineup a ringing endorsement for WVU center

You'll remember that West Virginia did lose last weekend's road game against Oklahoma but possibly found something along the way. The Mountaineers played the final 10:06 without a center, made 10 of 13 shots and outscored the Sooners 27-23 to nearly win the game. A small lineup made a big difference, and WVU knew it.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
heartlandcollegesports.com

West Virginia Basketball: The Uphill Battle for March Madness Contention

West Virginian University Men’s Basketball started the New Year as a top-25-ranked team, but it didn’t last long, as WVU now faces a mountain to climb to push themselves back into NCAA Tournament contention. The West Virginia Mountaineers had a terrible 2021/22 season, ending their schedule with a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

No. 7 Texas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has a massive test on Saturday when it hosts the 7th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 7 Texas at West Virginia game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Time: 6 p.m. ET. Location: WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Devin Carter officially signs with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has officially added one of its top transfers of 2023. Neal Brown announced Thursday that wide receiver Devin Carter has signed a grant-in-aid and will join the Mountaineers. He will play out his final year of eligibility after playing five seasons at NC State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Transfer Players Who Have Signed with West Virginia Football

Since the Mountaineers have been increasingly active in pursuing transfers lately and there’s an important distinction between a player committing and a player actually signing with a school, here’s a recap of which players have officially signed with West Virginia. WR Devin Carter. North Carolina State transfer wide...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94

The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
CLARKSBURG, WV
weelunk.com

West Virginia’s First Trade School Was Located Right Here in Wheeling

The very first vocational school in West Virginia was located right here in Wheeling – South Wheeling to be exact. The McKinley Trade and Vocational school first opened its doors in 1927, welcoming new students under the belief that; “ regular graded and high school curricula are not suited for many boys who are mechanically inclined or who have acquired a strong distaste for formal book knowledge. Further, they believe that the present manual training system is very insufficient for the boy who wants to learn a trade.” (The McKinley Craftsman, 1927)
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

WVU student leaders among those against campus carry bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Students leaders at West Virginia University are among those expressing concern about the Campus Carry bill moving through the state Senate. The Campus Self Defense Act, SB 10, has passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and is headed to the Senate floor. If passed and signed by the governor, the bill would allow those with concealed firearm permits to carry on college or university campuses.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
861
Followers
921
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy