communityadvocate.com
Janet A. Perry, 89, of Sudbury
– With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Janet A. (Joslin) Perry, our loving devoted grandmother, mother, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched, on October 18, 2022 at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Waitsfield, VT on May 11, 1933,...
communityadvocate.com
Cummings program grants $43,000 to local nonprofits
REGION – The season of giving has arrived for 19 MetroWest nonprofits, which just received a collective $43,000 through Cummings Properties’ Cummings Community Giving program. Each year, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm invites staff to select a local nonprofit or two to receive a cash donation from...
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Marlborough High School grad named to Forbes 30 Under 30
MARLBOROUGH – The new year has arrived and the Forbes 30 Under 30 2023 list has been released with one of Marlborough High School graduates included. Matheus Fonseca, 21, made this year’s list along with a number of other notable entrepreneurs. He started a company while still in high school to develop new content within Minecraft.
communityadvocate.com
Community meeting on Haze of Grafton set for Jan. 26
GRAFTON – A community outreach meeting for the proposed Haze of Grafton marijuana business will be Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The proposed location is 135 Westboro Road in North Grafton — the same site as Pecorino’s and Wicked Twisted Pretzels. According to Colonel...
communityadvocate.com
The latest on Westborough’s Town Election
WESTBOROUGH – With just a few days remaining until nomination papers have to be submitted, the annual Town Election is shaping up like this:. Select Board (one seat, three-year term) – Ian Johnson (candidate for re-election) School Committee (two seats, three-year terms) – Lisa Edinberg, Raghu Nandan (candidates...
communityadvocate.com
Hazmat responds to Marlborough company
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department responded to chemical spill at Rinchem on Hayes Memorial Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 19. It led to response by the Department of Fire Services District 3 hazmat team and a cleanup company. Rinchem is company that provides temperature warehousing, packaging and...
communityadvocate.com
Dr. Emily S. Eleftheriou joins Modern Dentistry of Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Modern Dentistry of Shrewsbury announces the addition of Dr. Emily S. Eleftheriou to its team. Dr. Eleftheriou joins husband-and-wife team Dr. Medhi Karimipour and Dr. YiChen Wei in Modern Dentistry’s mission to deliver state-of-the-art dental care for patients’ exceptional oral health. Dr. Eleftheriou is a...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough Police Department gains two new officers
NORTHBOROUGH – Two new officers will be joining the Northborough Police Department. “[It’s] always an enjoyable opportunity when it comes to appointing new police officers and watching people embark on their career,” said Chief William Lyver during the Jan. 9 Board of Selectmen meeting. During the meeting,...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough stormwater utility proposal to be part of warrant
WESTBOROUGH – The Department of Public Works will have several articles on this spring’s Town Meeting warrant — two of which will involve establishing an enterprise fund to help maintain the town’s stormwater management system. Department of Public Works Director Chris Payant said the fund is...
communityadvocate.com
Agility equipment, water stations among potential amenities at Northborough dog park
NORTHBOROUGH – Residents had a chance to take a closer look at the details of a proposed dog park off Boundary Street on Jan. 10. This marked the second community meeting regarding the dog park, and the town and its consultants sought feedback on the 75% construction documents. At...
communityadvocate.com
Mickel prepares to step down as Westborough’s town clerk
WESTBOROUGH – Wendy Mickel knows the pulse of the town. Births, marriages, deaths, Town Meetings, town elections — the everyday history of the community flows through the Town Clerk’s office. For nearly three decades — 19 years as assistant town clerk, nine years as town clerk —...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough police receive grant for body-worn cameras
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department will soon be able to purchase body-worn cameras, thanks to a grant. Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton), whose district includes Southborough, announced that the department was awarded the grant by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board approves S.A.F.E. Grant
HUDSON – This year, Fire Chief Bryan Johannes will continue to educate Hudson students and seniors about fire safety. During a Select Board meeting on Jan. 9, the board approved funding from the Student Awareness of Fire Safety Education (S.A.F.E.) program, which provides grants to fire departments to educate students and seniors about fire and life safety.
communityadvocate.com
Two developers pitch their vision for White Cliffs
NORTHBOROUGH – Two of the potential developers of White Cliffs had an opportunity to present their projects before the White Cliffs Committee and answer questions. In total, Northborough received three responses to its request for proposals for the redevelopment and reuse of White Cliffs. However, the White Cliffs Committee...
communityadvocate.com
Police, fire deal with truck rollover, fuel spill
WESTBOROUGH – Local police and fire, along with State Police, are working to clear a rolled-over truck with entrapment and injuries on the ramps from Interstate 495 northbound to Route 9 westbound. Westborough’s Rescue 1 also reported a fuel spill at the scene. Motorists are urged to seek...
