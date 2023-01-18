ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Grumpy Ole Man
3d ago

it's sad that everyone seems to think these cartels come from the open boarders look around the majority of them are born right here in America they might go to Mexico after crimes are done But most are already here and some of these gangs are ran from the prison . you'd be surprised what a inmate can make happen on the outside prayers for all parties involved may justice prevail

Isaiah Ramirez
3d ago

I can't help but to observe the fact that the cops took guns ammunition, and drugs from the place a week before. So now the cops basically cause a debt to the family by taking the substances, and furthermore leaves the family vulnerable to attack by taking tools for self defense. Intentional or not, CDCR effectively assisted (aiding and abetting), or may have even caused this debt to the family. The California justice system can easily be viewed as the true criminal agency.

Mark Bettis
3d ago

regardless of it being gang or cartel related the news has pointed out all over viral media that there's two survivors! that means whoever did the act in the first place will be back for those two so they better be in protective custody under US Marshals. cuz the media outed them hard

GOSHEN, CA

