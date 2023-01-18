Read full article on original website
Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup against the Pistons
Milwaukee Bucks (29-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Detroit. He’s fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game. The Pistons are 4-22 in conference games. Detroit is 6-27 against...
Pelicans struggling with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram out
The Pelicans were able to survive for a while with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both injured, but their current 3-8 stretch is raising concerns, writes William Guillory of The Athletic. New Orleans has fallen into fourth place in the West amid a prolonged January slump. The team ranks 22nd in the league in offensive rating and 24th in defensive rating during the month and is coming off three straight double-digit losses.
Kawhi Leonard unsurprised by hostile reaction from Spurs fans
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard isn’t surprised to still get a hostile reaction from Spurs fans, even though it’s been nearly five years since he forced his way out of San Antonio. Although he delivered a championship to the city as the Finals MVP in 2014, most Spurs die-hards are bitter about the way his time with the franchise ended.
2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren immersing himself in film study during recovery
A Lisfranc injury that required surgery on his right foot is preventing Thunder draftee Chet Holmgren from playing during his first NBA season. Instead, he has immersed himself in learning and getting ready for next fall, writes David Gardner of The New York Times. Holmgren was expected to be among...
Mavericks' Christian Wood suffers broken thumb
Mavericks forward/center Christian Wood has been diagnosed with a fractured left thumb and will be reevaluated next week, the team announced. Wood sustained the injury in the second quarter of Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta, per the Mavs. He was able to finish the remainder of the game, which seems to bode well for his return timeline — he finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes. The injury is on his non-shooting hand.
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson out at least three weeks after surgery
Starting center Mitchell Robinson underwent successful surgery on Thursday to repair a right thumb fracture, the Knicks announced. He will miss at least three weeks, which is when he will be reevaluated. Robinson exited Wednesday’s loss to Washington with the injury, which was initially ruled a sprain until the fracture...
Mavericks' defensive rating plummeting this season
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd isn’t pleased with the team’s effort on defense, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who notes that Dallas’ defensive rating, seventh in the NBA last season, has plummeted to 25th in 2022-23. Two solid defenders, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green, returned to...
NBA, NBPA likely to extend CBA opt-out deadline
There’s a good chance that the Feb. 8 deadline for either the league or the National Basketball Players Association to opt out of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement will be pushed back once again, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during a...
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton hopes to return soon
Appearing on JJ Redick’s "Old Man and the Three" podcast, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton provided an update on his recovery from the elbow and knee injuries he sustained earlier this month. The team announced on Jan. 12 that Haliburton would be re-evaluated in two weeks, and he’s hoping that he won’t be out much longer than that.
Trade candidate watch: Potential restricted free agents
Like the rest of the players on this list, Reddish was a first-round pick in 2019, selected 10th overall out of Duke. He was a highly-touted prospect who has shown brief flashes of intriguing potential but has struggled mightily with consistency, and his game hasn’t translated all that well to the pros.
Insider reveals Bucks' trade offer for Rockets' Eric Gordon
The Bucks, who surrendered four second-round picks for Nikola Mirotic at the 2019 trade deadline, are exploring a similar approach as they pursue Rockets wing Eric Gordon, as Marc Stein reports in his latest Substack article. According to Stein, Milwaukee has pitched four second-rounders to Houston in various trade scenarios involving Gordon, but the Rockets remain focused on getting a first-rounder.
Darvin Ham speaks on Anthony Davis' injury timeline
Lakers star big man Anthony Davis had an encouraging practice session on Thursday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN tweets. According to coach Darvin Ham, “He did jump in with the group today, did some non-contact stuff, pick-and-roll drills, a little offensive scripting. He’s looking good. Moving well. … Got a great sweat in [during an] individual workout … He’s progressing really, really, really well.”
Spurs sign veteran big man to second 10-day contract
The Spurs are bringing back big man Gorgui Dieng, agreeing to sign him to a second 10-day contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). Dieng’s initial 10-day deal with San Antonio expired on Tuesday night following the team’s win over Brooklyn. However, there was no rush to get him re-signed immediately, since the Spurs were off on Wednesday and Thursday. If Dieng officially signs his second contract before Friday’s contest, it will run through Jan. 29, making him eligible for the club’s next five games.
Joel Embiid responds to criticism from Hakeem Olajuwon
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid isn’t interested in hearing advice or criticism from the NBA’s greats. That includes Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. Olajuwon told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard earlier this week that he loves Embiid’s game but doesn’t understand his hesitancy in the paint. He questioned why the 7-foot, 280-pound Embiid is more apt to settle for a three-point shot over taking his chances inside.
Warriors unlikely to move young players at trade deadline
The Warriors‘ approach to this season’s trade deadline might resemble the path they took two years ago, writes Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Back in 2021, Kelly Oubre was considered a potential trade chip as Golden State hovered around .500, but the team hung onto Oubre and only made two small salary-dump deals involving Marquese Chriss and Brad Wanamaker.
