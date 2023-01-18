ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
CarBuzz.com

First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
