Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
Putin's chief advisor predicts US civil war resulting in Elon Musk presidency
A chief advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin grabbed social media attention in a Twitter post predicting the US will see a civil war in 2023 that will result in an Elon Musk presidency.
White House called out for allowing Karine Jean-Pierre to 'twist in the wind'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stonewalling reporters about the classified documents found at President Biden's Delaware home and the Biden Penn Center.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
Joy Behar suggests charging Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting was political: He's 'a target for Republicans'
"The View" co-host Joy Behar suggested that actor Alec Baldwin received involuntary manslaughter charges for the "Rust" shooting because he's a "target for Republicans."
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
‘Yellowstone’ season 5 return date revealed
Paramount Network revealed that season 5 of "Yellowstone," starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, will be back with new episodes in summer 2023.
Florida Supreme Court upholds state law banning local governments from implementing restrictions on guns
In a 4-1 ruling, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a state law that prevents local officials from implementing restrictions on gun and ammunition sales.
American space legend Buzz Aldrin marries 63-year-old girlfriend on his 93rd birthday
Famed Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin made a surprise announcement Friday that he has married to his longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, on his 93rd birthday.
Brutal killing of California family a 'clear message' from the cartel, sheriff warns: 'They were targeted'
Tulare County sheriff warns the "cartel-style execution" of an entire family was "intentional" after six people, including a teen mom and baby, were killed.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
Former drug dealer speaks out against San Francisco drug scene: It's becoming a place for 'druggy tourism'
Ricci Wynne, a former drug dealer, speaks out against potential safe consumption sites in San Francisco and why harm reduction policies don't help addicts on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Jared Kushner got into 'knock-down, drag-out screaming matches' with Trump over 2020 election, new book claims
In, "The Fight of HIs Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," New York Times bestselling author Chris Whipple recounts how Jared Kushner confronted his father-in-law Donald Trump over Trump's claims about the 2020 election.
