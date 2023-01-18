ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena, MN

Boy hospitalized in Wadena house fire

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

WADENA, Minn. -- A boy was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a fire in Wadena.

Officials say they were notified of the fire around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement arrived at the 400 block of 3rd Street Southwest but couldn't enter the house due to heavy smoke.

The Wadena Fire Department then arrived and found a boy inside the house. He was taken to Tri County Health Care and then eventually to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The fire is under investigation.

