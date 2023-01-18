Read full article on original website
Fast Fashion Giant Shein Sees Its Valuation Drop 35%
Shein, one of the most valuable private companies in the world, has seen its valuation drop by a third in the past year. The online fast fashion giant is in talks to raise fresh capital in a round that would value the company at $65 billion, according to the Financial Times, down from its peak of $100 billion last spring.
Netflix Posts 3.3% Subscriber Growth as Reed Hastings Steps Down as Co-CEO
Netflix gained 7.66 million subscribers in the last three months, which included the launch of Netflix’s ad-supported tier, beating analysts expectations of 4.5 million new subscribers, the company reported today (Jan. 19). Its stock rose 9 percent in after hours trading. The company now has 231 million subscribers globally,...
Google Will Cut 12,000 Jobs in the Latest Big Tech Layoff
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, said today (Jan. 20) it will lay off about 12,000 employees, or 6 percent of its workforce, to slash costs. Alphabet is the latest big tech company to announce major job cuts in recent weeks, following Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta. Alphabet shares...
Crypto Lender Genesis is Gearing Up to File Bankruptcy
Amid financial troubles and lawsuits, crypto firm Genesis Global Capital is preparing to file for bankruptcy. Genesis is currently negotiating with a number of creditor groups and could potentially file within the next few days, according to Bloomberg. The crypto lender is owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG), a venture...
How AI Will Change Writing Forever
This is part one of a Book Post series. Subscribe for free to Book Post here. A lot seems to be shifting under our feet in the way writing comes to us in 2023. Recently The Wall Street Journal uncovered a hitherto unknown effort by Facebook to suppress political content in the wake of the events of January 6, 2021, a measure that resulted in diminishing “high quality news” relative to “material from outlets users considered less trustworthy” in users’ feeds. The purpose, internal documents from Facebook parent company Meta disclosed, was to “reduce incentives to produce civic content” after years of criticism that their algorithm’s elevation of inflammatory items sows unrest and does harm. In Meta’s reasoning, suppressing all news relieved them of having to adjudicate it in ways that might appear “political.”
Netflix’s Password Sharing Crackdown Could Yield New Subscribers
Netflix shareholders have been waiting for updates on the ad-supported tier’s business impact and the company’s plan for password sharing fees, and with Netflix reporting earnings Jan. 19, they finally have some answers. Netflix spent a large part of 2022 prepping its plan for password sharing fees. In...
Elon Musk Faces a Cash Crunch As Twitter’s Large Debt Payment Comes Due
After losing a Guinness-World-Record amount of money in 2022, Elon Musk is facing another financial headache as his newly acquired Twitter faces an interest payment on a giant loan as soon as this month, according to the Financial Times. Given the social media company’s dire cash situation, the financial obligation could force Musk to sell more Tesla shares, try to cut a new deal with lenders, or potentially declare bankruptcy if it defaults on its loan.
Getty CEO Dubs AI-Generated Art ‘The Next Napster’
As the popularity of AI tools continues to rise, litigation is escalating between artists and the companies behind AI-artwork generators. Getty Images, a stock image supplier, announced on Jan. 17 it was taking legal action against Stability AI, the AI company which created the image-generating tool Stable Diffusion, claiming it copied millions of copyrighted images without consent. This lawsuit comes a few days after a group of artists filed similar charges against Stability AI and other AI art generators like DeviantArt and Midjourney. In both cases, artists and companies argue the environment of AI generated artwork is comparable to the early days of music streaming, when songs were shared across the internet without regard for copyrights or licensing.
Google Pauses Green Card Applications, Leaving Foreign Workers in Limbo
A day before announcing it will lay off 12,000 employees, or 6 percent of its global workforce, Google sent an email to its foreign employees in the U.S. notifying them the company will pause any new filings of PERM, or Program Electronic Review Management, a key step in obtaining an employer-sponsored green card.
