Round' The Town: Congrats to Karen Cyrus and Brenda Daniels

I was talking with someone over the weekend, and he said bids are going out in February to remove 42 structures in the county.

Congrats to Randy Dupree, new Jackson County Prosecutor! His Dad, Dennis, is one of my best friends.

I turned my TV on Friday night, and it goes to Spectrum Channel 1. Imagine my surprise to see Kristy Morris Spires, who is a teacher, talking about the teachers who influenced her life, one of which was Mr. Sites. I missed the names of the other two mentioned! Kristy lives in Grove City. I attended her wedding many years ago.

My good friend, Art Bush, who suffered a broken Distila femur, after a bad fall, is now at Four Winds for rehab-Room D Fast Track 215 Seth Avenue, Jackson, Ohio, 45640. I’m sure he would enjoy a card or a visit.

Congrats to Karen Cyrus, new Director of Business at Area Board on Aging.

Congrats to Brenda Daniels who retired from General Mills.

I saw a picture over the weekend of a bobcat hit by a car on John Evans Road in Oak Hill. Game warden was called but no info as to injuries. I did read she had two cubs in the woods.

I just found out yesterday that Carlisle Insurance sold to Paula Lambert and Jones Stephenson insurance owns Calvin Lewis Insurance.

One of my Facebook friends was having a heated discussion with her young son. He told her that when he is drafted, she won’t be invited to the party! One of my sons told his grandma,”You are ugly all by yourself!”

Get well wishes to Mike Lackey.

Thoughts to ponder-The people you work with really do determine how well you like your job!

Another thought-The trouble with living alone is that it is always MY turn to do the dishes!

Another thought-Rain falls because clouds can no longer handle the weight. Tears fall because the heart can no longer handle the pain.

Happy birthday on January 24th to Fred Mavis, Richard Stratton. Grand-daughter Kassi Barrett (25), Mark Hale, Scott Morris, Crystal Fisher, Angie Morgan, Janice Baughman, ad Carri Ann Potts is 17! On the 25th is Judy Chapman, Cole Bachtel, Teresa Harrison, Brian Iricks, Nea Henry, Kris Carter, Christina Jayjohn, Jacob Devlin, Shannon Riley, Eli Ray, Linda Swingle, Jarod Malone, and Brian Adams; on the 26st is Riley Abrahamson, Dan Dailey, Butch Moore, Lori Sanford, and Bonnie Kuhn; on the 27th is Derek Gallagher, Kalilyn O’Shea, Jenison Binion, and Megan Schlaback; on the 28th Jim Brown, Trey Beatty, Chuck Malone, Brenda Fortner, Han nah Haines, Nila Milliken, Gary Perry, Betty Scott, Rhys Jones; on the 29th is Bob Eisnaugle, Ancil Cross, Katherine Wiseman , Dave Burt, Betty Nolan, Lois Jolly, and Curt Arthur; on the 30th is Freda Molihan, Kelly Beatty, Denise Rife, Dawn Brown, Jacob Kisor, and Woody Wright; on the 31st is Justin Casto, Pat McDonald, Shalan Rhea, Debbie Stapleton,and Devin Speakman is 26, and happy anniversary to James and Kristin.

That is all for now. See you Round the Town.