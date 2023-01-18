ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

Round' The Town: Congrats to Karen Cyrus and Brenda Daniels

By By Karen Wyant
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmMNG_0kImeIJL00

I was talking with someone over the weekend, and he said bids are going out in February to remove 42 structures in the county.

Congrats to Randy Dupree, new Jackson County Prosecutor! His Dad, Dennis, is one of my best friends.

I turned my TV on Friday night, and it goes to Spectrum Channel 1. Imagine my surprise to see Kristy Morris Spires, who is a teacher, talking about the teachers who influenced her life, one of which was Mr. Sites. I missed the names of the other two mentioned! Kristy lives in Grove City. I attended her wedding many years ago.

My good friend, Art Bush, who suffered a broken Distila femur, after a bad fall, is now at Four Winds for rehab-Room D Fast Track 215 Seth Avenue, Jackson, Ohio, 45640. I’m sure he would enjoy a card or a visit.

Congrats to Karen Cyrus, new Director of Business at Area Board on Aging.

Congrats to Brenda Daniels who retired from General Mills.

I saw a picture over the weekend of a bobcat hit by a car on John Evans Road in Oak Hill. Game warden was called but no info as to injuries. I did read she had two cubs in the woods.

I just found out yesterday that Carlisle Insurance sold to Paula Lambert and Jones Stephenson insurance owns Calvin Lewis Insurance.

One of my Facebook friends was having a heated discussion with her young son. He told her that when he is drafted, she won’t be invited to the party! One of my sons told his grandma,”You are ugly all by yourself!”

Get well wishes to Mike Lackey.

Thoughts to ponder-The people you work with really do determine how well you like your job!

Another thought-The trouble with living alone is that it is always MY turn to do the dishes!

Another thought-Rain falls because clouds can no longer handle the weight. Tears fall because the heart can no longer handle the pain.

Happy birthday on January 24th to Fred Mavis, Richard Stratton. Grand-daughter Kassi Barrett (25), Mark Hale, Scott Morris, Crystal Fisher, Angie Morgan, Janice Baughman, ad Carri Ann Potts is 17! On the 25th is Judy Chapman, Cole Bachtel, Teresa Harrison, Brian Iricks, Nea Henry, Kris Carter, Christina Jayjohn, Jacob Devlin, Shannon Riley, Eli Ray, Linda Swingle, Jarod Malone, and Brian Adams; on the 26st is Riley Abrahamson, Dan Dailey, Butch Moore, Lori Sanford, and Bonnie Kuhn; on the 27th is Derek Gallagher, Kalilyn O’Shea, Jenison Binion, and Megan Schlaback; on the 28th Jim Brown, Trey Beatty, Chuck Malone, Brenda Fortner, Han nah Haines, Nila Milliken, Gary Perry, Betty Scott, Rhys Jones; on the 29th is Bob Eisnaugle, Ancil Cross, Katherine Wiseman , Dave Burt, Betty Nolan, Lois Jolly, and Curt Arthur; on the 30th is Freda Molihan, Kelly Beatty, Denise Rife, Dawn Brown, Jacob Kisor, and Woody Wright; on the 31st is Justin Casto, Pat McDonald, Shalan Rhea, Debbie Stapleton,and Devin Speakman is 26, and happy anniversary to James and Kristin.

That is all for now. See you Round the Town.

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WTAP

This Is Home: Buddy goes home with his new family

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’d been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away. It was a bittersweet goodbye at crazy bone on Monday as the staff handed the leash over to Buddy’s new owners.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day

LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

January 2023 Meigs County Grand Jury Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on January 11, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury twenty-four indictments against twenty-three individuals. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Safety concerns at school addressed in Jackson County

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students and community parents held up posters outside before the Jackson County school board meeting Thursday. Some of those students and parents spoke at the meeting sharing personal stories and concerns about student safety after an alleged abuse incident in Oct. lead to four students charged.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Record-Herald

Fire claims home on Lovers Lane in Greenfield

This home at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield suffered extensive damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Paint Creek EMS and fire units, a unit from Bainbridge, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Greenfield Police Department.
GREENFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Department Announces Graduation of New Female Officer

Columbus – Members of the 147th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 42 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 20 Ohio agencies. The 21-week basic course began in August. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
meigsindypress.com

New sheriff making changes

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch has been on the job for seven weeks, and has already made some changes. The Meigs Independent Press spoke with Sheriff Fitch about his vision for the department. One of his top priorities has been to provide more transparency with the office. An example of this new transparency are daily call logs. The logs give information pertaining to the calls that the deputies handle, as well as photos of suspects arrested. More information is being released in the form of press releases, and through media outlets to keep the county informed as to what the office is doing. According to Sheriff Fitch, this is just the beginning. While Fitch was at Nelsonville Police Department serving as chief, he had a similar policy with daily call logs.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jackson Co. school aide arrested for inappropriate behavior with children

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A school aide has been arrested in Wellston, accused of inappropriate behavior with children. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. An area school aide has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with multiple youths, while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson.
WELLSTON, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton senior killed in crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
CLINTON, OH
thepostathens.com

Local animal shelters, rescues near capacity limits

Local animal shelters and rescues continue to receive a consistent, but high, number of animals in need of their care. The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently housing about 45 dogs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, said. This number puts them near full capacity, a theme to which the Hocking County Shelter and a non-profit rescue, AARF, in Meigs County can relate.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Forshey to perform as Elvis at Grand Central Mall

VIENNA — The Artsbridge Winter Music Series will present Jim Forshey as Elvis sponsored by Community Bank for a one-hour show starting 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Central Mall. The series is located near the south foyer entrance closest to the new Boot Barn and Ross stores. While...
VIENNA, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
751
Followers
309
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy