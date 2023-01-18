ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Texas Lawyer Allegedly Torched Ex’s House Despite Ankle Monitor

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ing4C_0kImdNlB00
Timothy Abero/EyeEm via Getty Images

A Texas lawyer ordered to keep away from his ex-partner’s house allegedly set the home on fire on Saturday despite being tracked by an ankle monitor, a police report says. In December, a judge issued an order prohibiting Christian L. King, 31, from going near the property belonging to Breanna Jones in Baton Rouge. But King allegedly broke the order several times before soaking the house’s front door in fuel and setting it on fire early Saturday, all while his ankle monitor tracked his location. He was arrested minutes later and thankfully no one was injured in the blaze, with Jones having taken shelter elsewhere. “I have been pleading for help from law enforcement since the beginning of December,” Jones wrote in a Facebook post. “Now my house is destroyed, my cars are damaged, and the emotional damage is irreversible.”

Read it at nola.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Texas teacher Wendy Duan, found dead in own backyard, met alleged murderer on dating app, mom says

A Texas elementary school teacher who was found dead in her backyard reportedly met her alleged killer on a dating app just a week before she was shot to death, it was revealed on Friday. Wendy Duan’s boyfriend Charvas Thompson was arrested Wednesday in Louisiana, over 260 miles from where he allegedly shot her multiple times in her Sugar Land backyard last week. The two had only been dating for a week before Thompson took Duan’s life, the victim’s mother, who did want to be identified, told KHOU 11. They had met on the “MeetMe” dating app, which made Duan’s mother uncomfortable. The...
SUGAR LAND, TX
New York Post

Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
Black Enterprise

‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State

A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
WEBSTER, TX
Complex

Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat

A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
WESLACO, TX
New York Post

New boyfriend charged with shooting death of Texas teacher Wendy Duan in her backyard

The boyfriend of a Texas elementary school teacher who was shot dead in her backyard last week has been captured more than 260 miles away in Louisiana and arrested for her murder, police said. Charvas Thompson was apprehended in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Wendy Duan, 28, the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force said. Duan, 28, a language arts teacher with the Alief Independent School District, was discovered dead from multiple gunshot wounds at her home in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land Saturday night. Police said at...
SUGAR LAND, TX
New York Post

7-year-old Louisiana girl mauled to death in yard by neighbor’s pitbull

A 7-year-old Louisiana girl was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pitbull that ran into her family’s yard, authorities said. Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish home at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the dog barreled onto the property and “viciously attacked her,” according to arrest documents obtained by the Advocate. A family member tried to ward off the dog by hitting it with a walking cane, but the animal couldn’t be deterred. The first-grader was taken to the hospital with multiple dog bites to her face and severe skull damage. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said. “My baby....
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Woman Charged in Chainsaw Murder of Elderly Parents

A Pennsylvania woman shot her elderly parents in the head and then used a chainsaw to carve up their bodies and toss parts of them in the trash, authorities announced on Wednesday.Verity Beck, 43, was in the Jenkintown home when cops arrived on Tuesday night to check on her mother and father, Reid and Miriam Beck, who had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7.They were confronted with a scene of horror: the smell of decomposing remains, one body wrapped in a white sheet and comforter, body parts in garbage bags, and the saw.“Both Reid and Miriam were...
JENKINTOWN, PA
Black Enterprise

FBI Offers $10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church

The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
38K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy