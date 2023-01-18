Semafor Set to Buy Out Sam Bankman-Fried’s $10M Investment: Report

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Semafor is looking to buy out Sam Bankman-Fried’s estimated $10 million investment in the news start-up, according to a report. The FTX boss, who is facing allegations of orchestrating a colossal fraud worth billions, made the single biggest outside investment in Semafor, which launched in 2022. “We are planning to repurchase Sam Bankman-Fried’s interest in Semafor and to place the money into a separate account until the relevant legal authorities provide guidance as to where the money should be returned,” Justin Smith, Semafor’s co-founder and chief executive, told the New York Times . Semafor’s fundraising efforts have yet to yield any investments however, the Times reports. Other media companies including ProPublica and Vox Media had already vowed to return contributions from Bankman-Fried in the wake of his arrest last month.

