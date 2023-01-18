Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com
Chill Out at Annual Winter Festival: Polarpalooza
The DeKalb Park District is hosting its annual Polarpalooza Winter Festival on Saturday, February 4 from noon-3 pm, at Hopkins Park, located at 1403 Sycamore Road. Although it’s been a mild winter, there will be festive fun for the entire family, snow or shine. This free family-oriented event includes outdoor activities such as ice skating, hayrides, bubble mania, a snowman scavenger hunt, and a snowman head-building contest.
Winnebago store makes shirts to honor slain Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A local business is doing its part to help support the family of a slain employee. Peggy Anderson, who worked at Pinnon’s Meats, was killed on January 11. AKG Craft Source said that they are making shirts to honor the loss of Anderson. They said that this is one way to […]
MyStateline.com
You don’t have to be near an ocean to scuba with Loves Park Scuba
Have you ever wanted to learn how to scuba but thought there was no place to learn in the Midwest? Well, that is no problem for Loves Park Scuba. Loves Park Scuba has been open for 38 years and they offer courses and sell scuba gear to people of all ages. They have an indoor pool which makes it convenient for students to learn. You can get scuba certified in just one weekend and they’re the Midwest’s premiere dive center. Loves Park Scuba is located at 7307 N Alpine Rd Loves Park IL, or you can give them a call at (815) 633-6969.
WIFR
Non-profit sees generous $100K donation from 97-year-old Freeport resident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - No matter your age, you can always make a difference. That statement was proven this week after a 97-year-old Freeport resident gifted VOICES of Stephenson County with one of the largest individual donations in its 40-year history. Organizers say the $100,000 gift will help VOICES create...
rockrivercurrent.com
It’s showtime: New event space opens near former Schnucks on Rockton Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new venture inside the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center on the city’s west side is designed to give residents an inviting setting for baby showers, birthday parties, community meetings and other events. Vee’s Showtime, 3142 N. Rockton Ave., celebrates its grand opening Saturday in space next...
rockrivercurrent.com
5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime
ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
WIFR
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
WIFR
Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: City leaders say the full stock of Ring Doorbell cameras have been spoken for. Cameras are no longer available at this time. Ring Doorbell cameras were available this week at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.
Visitation for Pinnon’s murder victim, Peggy Anderson, to be held Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A public visitation is set to be held Thursday in remembrance of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee of Pinnon Meats who was killed last week during an armed robbery. “Anyone who met Peggy can attest to a smile and loving personality that could warm their soul. Above all, Peggy loved her […]
MyStateline.com
Jamaican fruit word scramble with Jammin Jerk Grill
If you’re looking for Rockford’s #1 Jerk chicken then you have to try Jammin Jerk Grill at both their food truck and storefront in the Cherry Valley Mall. Jammin Jerk started as a food truck but eventually got their spot at the Cherry Valley Mall. They serve a wide variety of Jamaican food from chicken, tacos, plantains, and more. We’re also mixing it up for Game Day with a Jamaican fruit word scramble. To check out more from Jammin Jerk head to jamminjerkgrill.com.
Illinois Mom Calls Son’s Teacher Something We’d All Like Said About Us
If someone uses this word when paying you a compliment, you should know you've done something that brought that person pure bliss. It is 100% true, doing selfless things for others, will in turn give you a feeling of bliss. Writing a letter to nominate a teacher for some special recognition is one of those kinds of selfless acts.
2 suburban Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
WIFR
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
fox32chicago.com
Man approached girls in Naperville, asked to take one of them to a location where she liked to 'hang out'
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., Naperville police responded after two middle school-aged girls said they were approached by a man as they were walking near School and Ellsworth Streets. The man began to walk with them and...
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
WIFR
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
Suspected gang members shoot nonverbal disabled man who was waiting for bus
A man with disabilities was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning as he and members of his family waited for a bus outside their home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the local alderperson.
