Sycamore, IL

dekalbcountyonline.com

Chill Out at Annual Winter Festival: Polarpalooza

The DeKalb Park District is hosting its annual Polarpalooza Winter Festival on Saturday, February 4 from noon-3 pm, at Hopkins Park, located at 1403 Sycamore Road. Although it’s been a mild winter, there will be festive fun for the entire family, snow or shine. This free family-oriented event includes outdoor activities such as ice skating, hayrides, bubble mania, a snowman scavenger hunt, and a snowman head-building contest.
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com

You don’t have to be near an ocean to scuba with Loves Park Scuba

Have you ever wanted to learn how to scuba but thought there was no place to learn in the Midwest? Well, that is no problem for Loves Park Scuba. Loves Park Scuba has been open for 38 years and they offer courses and sell scuba gear to people of all ages. They have an indoor pool which makes it convenient for students to learn. You can get scuba certified in just one weekend and they’re the Midwest’s premiere dive center. Loves Park Scuba is located at 7307 N Alpine Rd Loves Park IL, or you can give them a call at (815) 633-6969.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime

ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: City leaders say the full stock of Ring Doorbell cameras have been spoken for. Cameras are no longer available at this time. Ring Doorbell cameras were available this week at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Jamaican fruit word scramble with Jammin Jerk Grill

If you’re looking for Rockford’s #1 Jerk chicken then you have to try Jammin Jerk Grill at both their food truck and storefront in the Cherry Valley Mall. Jammin Jerk started as a food truck but eventually got their spot at the Cherry Valley Mall. They serve a wide variety of Jamaican food from chicken, tacos, plantains, and more. We’re also mixing it up for Game Day with a Jamaican fruit word scramble. To check out more from Jammin Jerk head to jamminjerkgrill.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Mom Calls Son’s Teacher Something We’d All Like Said About Us

If someone uses this word when paying you a compliment, you should know you've done something that brought that person pure bliss. It is 100% true, doing selfless things for others, will in turn give you a feeling of bliss. Writing a letter to nominate a teacher for some special recognition is one of those kinds of selfless acts.
ROSCOE, IL
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
ROCKFORD, IL

