Read full article on original website
Related
Aviation International News
Genav Groups Caution EPA on Transition from Leaded Avgas
The general aviation community is committed to removing lead from aviation gasoline by the end of this decade but the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must ensure that any endangerment finding and subsequent ban on its use enables a safe and orderly transition to unleaded avgas, a group of seven industry organizations said. In joint comments on the EPA’s proposed endangerment finding, the groups further reminded the EPA that the FAA must be involved in regulation requiring the end of leaded avgas.
generalaviationnews.com
GA advocates submit comments to EPA on proposed 100LL endangerment finding
A coalition of seven organizations has formally submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on its proposed endangerment finding of lead in 100LL aviation gasoline. The coalition reaffirmed its support for removing lead from avgas through a “safe and smart transition.”. The coalition emphasized that it is...
EPA updates emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles for the first time in 20 years
The new rule can reduce the NOx emissions of heavy-duty vehicles by 48 percent in 2045. DepositPhotosHeavy-duty vehicles contribute about 23 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
msn.com
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
'Higher electric bills': Lawmakers warn of consequences surrounding potential gas stove ban
Members of Congress are warning that Americans could soon be “paying higher electric bills" if gas stoves are banned, a plan considered by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The Weather Channel
Gas Stove Ban Possible In U.S., Federal Official Says
A federal official said earlier this week that a ban on gas stoves in possible. Critics quickly fired back. Cooking indoors with gas stoves has been connected to health hazards. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The...
TechCrunch
Climate benefits of killing gas stoves aren’t what you think, but the health benefits are
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering banning the appliances in an effort to reduce harmful indoor air pollution, according to a tweet by commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. and comments he gave to Bloomberg. “This is a hidden hazard,” Trumka told the news organization. “Any option is on the...
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Why Gas Stoves Matter to the Climate – and the Gas Industry
Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics?. This debate reignited on Jan. 9, 2023, when Richard Trumka Jr., a...
Engadget
Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine
The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
Former energy secretary issues dire warning over push to end gas stoves: 'This is about controlling your life'
Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry calls the idea of banning gas stoves "nuts," arguing the impact goes beyond America's borders and won't "stand the test of time."
Exclusive-U.S. energy head warns Republicans oil bill would lift pump prices
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned Republicans in a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday that limiting President Joe Biden's authority to tap the nation's oil reserves would undermine national security, cause crude oil shortages and raise gasoline prices.
New England grapples with sky-high electricity rates as Ukraine war squeezes gas supply
New Englanders are contending with some of the highest electricity rates in the country this winter as they weather the transatlantic ripple effects of a global gas crunch. Residents of New England’s six states have thus far enjoyed a relatively mild winter without rolling blackouts. But skyrocketing rates — fueled by natural gas price surges…
Wood banks emerge as vital source of heat while US gas bills still on the rise
Wood banks distribute firewood to people in need as the average US gas bill goes up by 28% this winter
The amount of gas sent to U.S. LNG export terminals is increasing
LNG exports this year are on pace to increase by around 13% from 2022 levels, the federal government estimates.
electrek.co
Nucor debuts ‘world’s most sustainable steel’ for US offshore wind industry
Nucor, the largest steel producer in the US and the biggest scrap recycler in North America, has announced that it will manufacture sustainable steel plate especially for the US offshore wind industry. Nucor’s new sustainable heavy gauge steel plate product for the offshore wind sector is called Elcyon. The company...
Farmer speaks out against forcing cows to wear diapers to contain methane emissions: 'Gone to loony town'
Tennessee farmer Stephanie Nash joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to speak out against forcing cows to wear diapers and masks in an effort to reduce methane emissions.
U.N. Secretary General condemns oil, gas industry for continuing to fuel climate crisis
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres scolded the oil and gas industry for continuing to fuel the world's climate crisis in light of a study that showed ExxonMobil knew about global warming more than five decades ago.
Comments / 0