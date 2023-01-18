ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Trojans go 2-1 at Berserker Duals

Chambersburg goes 2-1: The Trojans competed at the Berserker Duals on Saturday morning at Northern Lebanon and ended up with a 2-1 record. In the first dual, Chambersburg (12-2) romped over Pine Grove, 72-6, getting seven pins and six forfeit wins. The pins came from Ben Hoover (107), Ethan Paszkowski (127), Ashton Romberger (133), Logan Mickey (139), Tyler Frye (145), Ivan Mixell (160) and Jaccob Stoner (172).
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Good defense helps Blue Devil girls top Ship

Greencastle-Antrim 54, Shippensburg 33: The Greyhounds set up in a 2-3 zone defense, but six 3-pointers in the first half by the Blue Devils boosted them to a big lead in a Mid Penn Colonial victory on Friday night on the road. The victory earned win No. 200 for G-A...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans hand CV 1st loss in boys basketball

CHAMBERSBURG — It has been a rough week for unbeaten teams from Cumberland Valley setting foot in CASHS Field House. Wednesday, Chambersburg knocked off the 16-0 Eagles 28-27 in wrestling. Friday night, the boys basketball team ended the Eagles’ unbeaten streak at 14-0, edging CV 43-41 in a Mid...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojan wrestlers roll to victory over Gettysburg

CHAMBERSBURG — Just a day after a thrilling win over Cumberland Valley, Chambersburg wrestling coach Matt Mentzer was concerned that his team might not be in a good place mentally. “I was worried, coming off that emotional win last night,” Mentzer said. “I was thinking the kids maybe got...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Chambersburg boys deal Cumberland Valley its first loss of the season, 43-41

The Chambersburg boys basketball team handed previously undefeated Cumberland Valley its first loss Friday night, 43-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. J.J. Kelly hit two free throws with 16 seconds to play to give the Trojans the slim lead. Chambersburg received the ball back after a Cumberland Valley miss, but couldn’t convert the front end of a 1-and-1. The Eagles also could not convert a last-second try.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Malachi Palmer and James Moore lead Mt. Zion Prep to win over Scotland Campus - video highlights

Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.
HARRISBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blazers hold on to beat Highland View

The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers emerged from a tight game against Highland View Academy with a 50-47 victory Thursday evening in a non-league boys basketball game. Neither team could garner more than a five-point lead at any time during the game. The score was tied at 23 at the half, and the Blazers ended the third quarter with a 36-34 advantage. They did go up by five in the final minute and held on for the win.
HIGHLAND, MD
thesportspage.blog

Southern Fulton boys and girls defeat Fannett_Metal

BOYS: Southern Fulton defeated Fannett Metal on Friday evening 62 to 40. The Indians (12-2, 10-1 ICC) took the early lead and never trailed in the ball game. Southern Fulton was led by Dane Harvey with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists Hunter Ward had 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals. Paul Hendershot had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Sam Stotler had 8 points, and 3 steals. Ethan Mellott had 6 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and a block. Josh Morgan had 6 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals.
WARFORDSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Fannett-Metal wins over Everett

The Tigers traveled to Everett on Wednesday evening to take on the Warriors and came home with a solid 62-50 victory. The Tigers and Warriors were tied 15-15 after the first quarter. In the second quarter the Tigers took control of the game behind a great defensive effort. “We created...
EVERETT, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blazer girls rout Highland View

The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers held Highland View Academy to four points in the second half and picked up a 47-16 victory Thursday evening in a non-league girls basketball game. The Blazers (5-8) led only 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 22-12 at halftime, but their defense...
HIGHLAND, MD
thesportspage.blog

McConnellsburg wins big over Forbes Road

The McConnellsburg Spartans had a big night offensively and defeated Forbes Road 76-49 Friday night. Coach Joshua Lowery commented “The Cardinals played us good for the first quarter they clogged the lane on defense with their 3 big men all over 6’4 but our transition game was too much for them. “
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home

A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
YORK COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

G-A High School alumnus publishes first novel

A COVID-19 pandemic job loss came with a silver lining for a 2013 Greencastle-Antrim High School graduate who published her first book late last year. “Sea Glass” is a story of family, love, loss, restoration and forgiveness by Aubrey (Poole) Fahringer, whose passion for writing goes back to childhood.
GREENCASTLE, PA
abc27.com

Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA

