Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
Eight local students receive Youth Social Justice Awards
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners say their favorite meeting of the year comes when they get to hand out Youth Social Justice Awards. They did it this week, the same week the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The awards are sponsored by eight businesses...
Front porch of a house in Kalamazoo destroyed as two vehicle crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were hurt and a house was damaged after a pair of vehicles collided and smashed into the home in the 300 block of Hopkins Street in Kalamazoo Thursday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the front porch of the house...
Watson named Kellogg Community College President
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Kellogg Community College Board of Trustees have appointed Dr. Paul R. Watson II as the College’s seventh president. Board Chair Steve Claywell said a statement, “Dr. Watson has successfully led KCC as interim president during a period of transition over the past nine months and the Board looks forward to working with him in the role of president.”
Three arrested in Calhoun County after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three men who thought they were meeting up with 14-year-old children were arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday. WOOD TV-8 reports the 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson were all arrested when they arrived at a location in Marshall.
