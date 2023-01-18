Stockbridge man charged with child molestation in Cherokee

Xavier Williams

A Cherokee County grand jury has formally charged a Stockbridge man with molesting a child under 16.

Xavier Williams, 21, is charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to an indictment filed Jan. 10.

The indictment charges Williams with transporting a child under the age of 16 to a Woodstock location to sexually abuse him in October.

Williams was arrested Oct. 25 by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, jail records show.

As of Wednesday morning, Williams remained in custody at the Cherokee County jail without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 17, per court documents.

An indictment is a formal charge of felony offenses, and defendants are assumed innocent until proven guilty.