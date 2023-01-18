Read full article on original website
New Features, Functionality of Fuuz SaaS Platform and Solutions Can Position Manufacturers for Success in 2023
New features and enhanced functionality added in 2022 will make it easier for manufacturers working with Fuuz to reach productivity and efficiency goals in the new year. Through its revolutionary Extended Platform as a Service (xPaaS) set of development and integration capabilities, Fuuz connects people, processes, machines and data with user-friendly, intuitive applications that empower teams at every level of the business and make life easier on the plant floor.
Quorum Announces New Sales CRM Mobile App
Placing the full power of Quorum’s Sales CRM solution in dealership sales team’s hands. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. , a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce the release of its new mobile Sales Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) application.
TCN Launches New Workforce Engagement Suite for its Advanced, Cloud-based Contact Center Platform, TCN Operator
By blending both Workforce Management and Workforce Optimization features, the new suite enables contact centers to optimize their operations by increasing agent productivity and compliance while improving customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, launched...
NICE Digitally Transforms Performance and Customer Experience through AI-Driven Employee Engagement Solutions for a leading European BPO
Yource expands usage of NICE WFM to support hybrid working by empowering employees through efficient scheduling. NICE announced that Yource, the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) in the Netherlands, successfully employed NICE’s Workforce Management (WFM) solution to further support the transition to a hybrid work model. Yource has seen an increase in forecast accuracy, ensuring more effective service and improving customer satisfaction.
Trunk Launches CI Analytics for GitHub Actions
New Product Adds Engineering Intelligence to GitHub Workflows. Trunk, a toolkit that helps developers build and ship code faster, announces the public launch of CI Analytics. This new product allows engineers to analyze, monitor, fix and improve their workflows in GitHub Actions, adding to Trunk’s overall toolkit. It’s difficult...
xTuple Announces General Availability of xT Sales Cloud CRM for Manufacturers
XTuple, a CAI Software company, announced general availability of xT Sales, the first cloud-based CRM solution designed for manufacturing and distributors that want to empower their sales team, increase sales, and improve customer service. xT Sales simplifies pre-sale and customer relationship management into a single, intuitive application that delivers real-time...
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities
Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
Google Cloud and Deloitte Boost Grocery Associate Productivity and Improve the Customer Experience
Kroger uses cutting-edge AI and data analytics to optimize daily work planning and enhance stores for customers. Google Cloud and Deloitte announced a strategic collaboration with Kroger to help the grocery chain use cloud technologies to increase associate productivity across its nearly 2,800 stores nationwide. Kroger recently deployed a variety of Google Cloud data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) tools under an application framework co-developed by Deloitte and Kroger. The new tools are already empowering store leaders and associates to make real-time operational decisions to deliver a better shopping experience for the nearly 11 million customers Kroger serves every day.
Veritonic Expands Sales and Product Teams to Meet Increased Demand for Audio Intelligence
Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today a number of new hires that bolster their commitment to providing best-in-class data and technology to brands, agencies, and platforms around the world that are leveraging audio as part of their marketing strategy. “We are excited to announce...
ContractSafe Receives Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Fuel Team Expansion and Product Development
ContractSafe, a leading cloud-based contract management platform, announced a $27.5mm strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment and partnership will enable ContractSafe to scale its team and release additional products and features designed to streamline contract management for businesses. Five Elms’ investment marks the company’s first institutional capital raise since it was founded seven years ago.
MICT SETA Partners with Blitzz to Utilize App-Free, Video Support Platform for Site Inspections
Blitzz, the live mobile video platform for remote customer support, today announced a partnership with MICT SETA (Media, Information Technology, Communications and Telecommunications Sector Education Training Authority), the leading sector education and training authority in South Africa. MICT SETA will use Blitzz’s app-free, video support platform to evaluate if sites are meeting the requirements needed to successfully execute accredited skills training in advertising, film and electronic media, electronics, information technology, and telecommunications.
Increase Partner Engagement with Impartner’s News on Demand
With a few clicks and new drag-and-drop features, increasing partner engagement and sharing program updates is easier than ever. Impartner, the world’s most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, has added new features to enhance partner communications. Impartner’s News on Demand solution makes sharing information and increasing partner engagement easier with seamless connection to PRM. Integrating News on Demand into a vendor’s partner portal is now as simple as one click. Leveraging Impartner’s News on Demand widget framework, users can simply display critical information to Impartner’s PX interface, so partners see the latest articles customized to their location, type, industries, certifications, roles, and preferences. The new features are available in customers’ applications immediately.
3Cloud, the Leading Microsoft Azure Services Partner, Acquires Manila-Based PGSI to Extend Global Delivery Capabilities
3Cloud, LLC. (“3Cloud”) announced that it has entered a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire People Global Solutions Inc., (“PGSI”). PGSI, headquartered in Makati City, Philippines, operates a Global Delivery Center exclusively for 3Cloud offering Azure consulting services in Application Modernization and Data Platform. With the acquisition of PGSI, 3Cloud will expand its international reach and formalize a partnership that has provided quality global delivery to clients.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Helps Guitar Center Tune its Business for Increased Customer Demand
The world’s largest musical instrument retailer to improve performance by more than 30 percent and over 40 percent in data platform savings by moving its core systems to Exadata Database Service on OCI. Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, has moved to Oracle Exadata Database Service on...
Saudi Lime Selects Infor Cloud to Help Drive Digital Transformation Strategy
Leading producer of limestone products digitizes its business to raise efficiency and support industrial and manufacturing growth in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Saudi Lime Industries Co. (SLIC), a Saudi Arabia-based producer and supplier of limestone products, has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help simplify and automate its business and processes.
Salesforce Powered ADvendio ONE is Launched as a Complete Omnichannel Advertising Solution for Media Buyers and Sellers
ADvendio is delighted to introduce ADvendio ONE, their newly updated solution powered by Salesforce to the market. ADvendio first brought to market a comprehensive solution comprised of a number of separate add-on modules to their core solution, known as the ADvendio Advertising Management Solution (AMS). These add-ons ranged from self-service ad technologies to programmatic advertising and media buying tools.
Bounti Leverages OpenAI, Offers First AI-Powered Natural Language Customer Intelligence Platform to Sales and CS Teams
Bounti delivers human-like natural language guidance and AI-driven next best actions for superior growth, expansion, churn avoidance and net dollar retention. Bounti.ai, a leading AI-powered customer intelligence SaaS platform, today debuted the first ever solution to deliver human-like automated natural language guidance to sales, service, and customer success teams leveraging capabilities from OpenAI. Bounti rapidly analyzes and extracts intelligence from large customer data sets, sales and marketing automation tools, and product usage analytics to provide powerful natural language signals for go to market teams. Bounti reduces the reliance on over-burdened data science teams and delivers data-driven personalized next best actions and steps that assure unprecedented growth, meaningful ARR and revenue expansion.
Quest Software Strengthens Operational & Market Expertise with Appointment of New Executives
New leadership bolsters Quest’s ability to manage strategic enterprise IT functions while addressing customer computing challenges. Quest Software, a leading global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the appointment of three executives that add a wealth of software, finance and business expertise. Quest promoted Carolyn McCarthy to Chief Operating Officer (COO) alongside her current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company also appointed Matt Deres as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and John Hernandez as GM of the Quest Microsoft Platform Management (MPM) business unit.
Airgram Brings Advanced Meeting Agenda Templates Features for Customer Success Managers
Airgram has updated its meeting recording and transcribing tool to help companies improve their customer success strategies. This updated AI-powered virtual assistant comes with tons of free meeting agenda templates, improved speaker recognition, and key moments highlighting functions for your meeting review and follow-up. “The latest Airgram update makes it...
Discuss Announces Another Year of Record Growth of Its People Experience Platform
New innovations and integrations coupled with industry leading customer satisfaction bring 40%+ growth in platform usage. Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced another year of record growth in 2022, with research sessions being run on its platform up 42% as compared to 2021. As CX,...
