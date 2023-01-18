ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peterson, Ellis lead Southern Cal over Arizona State 77-69

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 19 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and Southern California cruised to a 77-69 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night. Peterson sank 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Trojans (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12). He added eight rebounds and four assists. Ellis hit four 3-pointers, grabbed six boards and handed out four assists. Tre White contributed 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Vincent Iwuchukwu had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. Warren Washington tallied 21 points and eight rebounds to pace the Sun Devils (15-5, 6-3). Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 17 but made just 3 of 11 from 3-point range. USC used a balanced scoring attack — getting nine points from Ellis and eight each from Kobe Johnson, White and Iwuchukwu — to take a 43-33 lead at halftime.
California Bill Would Bring Revenue Sharing to College Athletes

As the NIL era continues to make certain college athletes quite wealthy, a California lawmaker introduced a bill Thursday that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as an additional $25,000 annually. The College Athlete Protection Act would also cover the cost of...
