Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner says he broke 30 bones in snowplow accident
"Avengers" star Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in the New Year's Day snowplow accident that sent him to the hospital for more than two weeks. Renner, who plays superhero archer Hawkeye in the Marvel movie and TV "Universe," posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that read:
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Adam Sandler being honored with Mark Twain Award to air on CNN
Several of Adam Sandler's very funny friends will be among the stars to pay tribute to him when he is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Sandler, as previously announced, will be the 24th recipient of the prestigious comedy award. The event will feature appearances by Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, David Spade and more, set to air exclusively on CNN.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Ted Lasso' will return to make us believe again this spring
Cut the world some slack please, Apple TV+. The streamer has announced that Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" is happening in spring 2023. No actual date, just that. A first-look photo was also released featuring the character Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) standing face to face with Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) looking on.
‘Past Lives’ Review: Celine Song’s Transcendent Debut Is Destined to Be One of 2023’s Best Films
Of all the writers retreats in all the summer towns in all of New York, he had to walk into hers. As the sun fades on a perfect Montauk night — setting the stage for a first kiss that, like so many of the most resonant moments in Celine Song’s transcendent “Past Lives,” will ultimately be left to the imagination — Nora (Greta Lee) tells Arthur (John Magaro) about the Korean concept of In-Yun, which suggests that people are destined to meet one another if their souls have overlapped a certain number of times before. When Arthur asks Nora if...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Who's that girl? Everyone in Madonna's tour announcement video as ticket sales start
Ticket sales for Madonna's "Celebration Tour" went live on Friday. The superstar announced her tour, set to mark her four decades of hits, earlier this week with a black and white video of herself seated around a table of comedians, musicians and directors, including Amy Schumer and Diplo, who all played a game of truth or dare. When Schumer dared her to go on tour and play all the hits, Madonna replied: "You think people would come to that show?"
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Outlander' renewed for eighth and final season on Starz
"Outlander" viewers, rejoice. The fantasy TV drama will wrap up with its eighth and final season, Starz announced on Thursday. The time-traveling saga won't end there, though. The network has also announced a prequel series, "Outlander: Blood of my Blood," is coming to the small screen. The new 10-episode series...
Comments / 0