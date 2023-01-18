Two-Thirds of NRF Top 100 Retailers Use UKG to Drive Operations, Optimize Teamwork, and Provide Agile Flexibility

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Google Cloud and Deloitte Boost Grocery Associate Productivity and Improve the Customer Experience
Kroger uses cutting-edge AI and data analytics to optimize daily work planning and enhance stores for customers. Google Cloud and Deloitte announced a strategic collaboration with Kroger to help the grocery chain use cloud technologies to increase associate productivity across its nearly 2,800 stores nationwide. Kroger recently deployed a variety of Google Cloud data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) tools under an application framework co-developed by Deloitte and Kroger. The new tools are already empowering store leaders and associates to make real-time operational decisions to deliver a better shopping experience for the nearly 11 million customers Kroger serves every day.
salestechstar.com
Saudi Lime Selects Infor Cloud to Help Drive Digital Transformation Strategy
Leading producer of limestone products digitizes its business to raise efficiency and support industrial and manufacturing growth in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Saudi Lime Industries Co. (SLIC), a Saudi Arabia-based producer and supplier of limestone products, has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help simplify and automate its business and processes.
salestechstar.com
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities
Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
salestechstar.com
Birdzi and Ideal by Design House Team Up to Reimagine How Grocers Connect with Shoppers Through the Weekly Ad Circular
Regional grocers, Coborn’s and Hornbacher’s, saw improvements in digital engagement after completing phase one of the joint integration. Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today announced a new partnership with Ideal by Design House. Together, the two solution providers are revolutionizing the weekly ad circular for grocers. After completing phase one of the integration and implementing the Birdzi and Design House collaboration in 12 stores, the retailer is expanding the project to all Coborn’s and Hornbacher’s locations.
salestechstar.com
Quorum Announces New Sales CRM Mobile App
Placing the full power of Quorum’s Sales CRM solution in dealership sales team’s hands. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. , a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce the release of its new mobile Sales Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) application.
salestechstar.com
Chetu Announces New Additions to Leadership Team as Company Sustains Double-Digit Growth
Global Software Services Provider Introduces New Vice President and Director Additions to Sales and Operations Teams as the Company Continues to Expand Its Services World-Wide. Chetu, a global provider of software development services, today announced four new appointments to its leadership team. The appointments include Paul Bracht, who is now Vice President of Sales, Lenny Steinman and Jeff Parcheta, who have each been promoted to Directors of Sales, and Akash Sinha, who was promoted to Director of Operations.
salestechstar.com
Salesforce Powered ADvendio ONE is Launched as a Complete Omnichannel Advertising Solution for Media Buyers and Sellers
ADvendio is delighted to introduce ADvendio ONE, their newly updated solution powered by Salesforce to the market. ADvendio first brought to market a comprehensive solution comprised of a number of separate add-on modules to their core solution, known as the ADvendio Advertising Management Solution (AMS). These add-ons ranged from self-service ad technologies to programmatic advertising and media buying tools.
salestechstar.com
E2open’s Ocean Shipping Index Reveals Notably Improved Cross-Ocean Transit Time for Global Freight Deliveries
Latest report highlights how lessened demand for goods from Asia has continued to reduce port congestion, resulting in an average eight-day decrease in total time from booking to receipt compared to the year-ago period. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, released...
salestechstar.com
Indeavor Leads Vertical Solution Market With SOC 2 Type II Certification
Indeavor, industry-leader in People Operations & Workforce Management announces achievement SOC 2 Type II compliance. Indeavor’s SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent, third party, confirming adherence to the most industry-accepted standard for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy. SOC 2 Type II is established by...
salestechstar.com
Fr8App Streamlines Carrier Onboarding Process with Automated and Effortless Sign-Up
Freight Technologies, Inc. Revolutionizing the Transportation Industry with a Seamless Carrier Onboarding Experience for its Fr8App Platform in Mexico and U.S. Freight Technologies, Inc. , a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, proudly announces their new, automated and effortless carrier onboarding process, making it easier than ever for qualified carriers to sign up and move loads with Fr8App. Starting today, qualified carriers who join the Fr8App platform can sign up, get approved and unlock all the opportunities Fr8App offers within minutes.
salestechstar.com
Quest Software Strengthens Operational & Market Expertise with Appointment of New Executives
New leadership bolsters Quest’s ability to manage strategic enterprise IT functions while addressing customer computing challenges. Quest Software, a leading global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the appointment of three executives that add a wealth of software, finance and business expertise. Quest promoted Carolyn McCarthy to Chief Operating Officer (COO) alongside her current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company also appointed Matt Deres as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and John Hernandez as GM of the Quest Microsoft Platform Management (MPM) business unit.
salestechstar.com
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Helps Guitar Center Tune its Business for Increased Customer Demand
The world’s largest musical instrument retailer to improve performance by more than 30 percent and over 40 percent in data platform savings by moving its core systems to Exadata Database Service on OCI. Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, has moved to Oracle Exadata Database Service on...
salestechstar.com
NICE Digitally Transforms Performance and Customer Experience through AI-Driven Employee Engagement Solutions for a leading European BPO
Yource expands usage of NICE WFM to support hybrid working by empowering employees through efficient scheduling. NICE announced that Yource, the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) in the Netherlands, successfully employed NICE’s Workforce Management (WFM) solution to further support the transition to a hybrid work model. Yource has seen an increase in forecast accuracy, ensuring more effective service and improving customer satisfaction.
salestechstar.com
Leading CDXP Platform AutoLeadStar to Showcase Public API at NADA
Integrating its API offering with first partner FUSE Autotech, AutoLeadStar is paving the way for a more connected, digitally-capable automotive industry, giving dealerships the power to communicate with consumers more effectively and boost business. AutoLeadStar, the automotive retail industry’s Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), will attend the National Automobile...
salestechstar.com
Discuss Announces Another Year of Record Growth of Its People Experience Platform
New innovations and integrations coupled with industry leading customer satisfaction bring 40%+ growth in platform usage. Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced another year of record growth in 2022, with research sessions being run on its platform up 42% as compared to 2021. As CX,...
salestechstar.com
BigCommerce Taps Technology and Ecommerce Veteran Mark Adams to Lead EMEA Growth
Former Attraqt CEO returns to BigCommerce to take EMEA to the next level of enterprise growth and accelerate path to profitability. BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, announced that ecommerce industry veteran Mark Adams will join the company as senior vice president and general manager for EMEA.
salestechstar.com
Venti Technologies Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Appointments to Accelerate Growth
Venti Technologies, the world leader in autonomous supply chain logistics, has appointed two senior leaders to power growth. Roy Quek is advising the company on its market expansion and fast-build strategies. He brings a proven track record as a South East Asian government and business leader, successful private investor, and valued advisor to major private equity and venture capital funds.
salestechstar.com
Integrity Solutions Hires Amara Hunt as Vice President of Product Strategy
Sales performance, training and coaching innovator Integrity Solutions announced that Amara Hunt has joined the company’s leadership team as Vice President of Product Strategy. “Adding a new head of product has been a key initiative of our strategic plan and will be an essential part of us achieving our...
salestechstar.com
Glia Deepens Partnership with Credit Union Community by Establishing CUSO
A selective group of credit union clients have invested and joined Glia’s advisory committee. Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), announced the successful launch of a Credit Union Service Organization or CUSO focused on member service solutions. Glia selected a diverse grouping of its Credit Union clients to invest and form part of an advisory committee. The client investments and establishing the CUSO, come on the heels of significant momentum in the space as Glia surpasses 250 credit union clients.
salestechstar.com
CybeReady Appoints Jonathan Stone as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth in North America
CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security awareness solution, today announced that Jonathan Stone has joined the executive team as Vice President of Sales for North America. In this role, Stone will expand the North American sales operations to boost adoption of the company’s award-winning cybersecurity awareness training platform.
