Leading real-time analytics company achieves 3.6x year over year growth by pioneering cloud-native efficiency and simplicity in real-time analytics. Rockset, the leading real-time analytics database built for the cloud, today announced another year of exponential growth, where annual recurring revenue (ARR) more than tripled and the customer base more than doubled based on latest fiscal quarter results. This is the second year in a row that Rockset has achieved this level of growth, firmly establishing the company as the leader in real-time analytics. Rockset is built by the team behind RocksDB and backed by Greylock Partners and Sequoia Capital.

2 DAYS AGO