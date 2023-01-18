ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

inriver Strengthens C-Suite to Meet U.S. Growth and Global Business Momentum

PIM leader appoints industry veterans to CMO and CSO; continues strong momentum across industrial and brand manufacturing. inriver, a software company that powers the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, announced the appointments of industry veterans Brooke Cunningham to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Brad Habansky to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The moves build on increased business momentum and expansion into the U.S. market, a result of the tremendous adoption of inriver’s SaaS-based PIM by global B2B marketing and sales teams.
Chetu Announces New Additions to Leadership Team as Company Sustains Double-Digit Growth

Global Software Services Provider Introduces New Vice President and Director Additions to Sales and Operations Teams as the Company Continues to Expand Its Services World-Wide. Chetu, a global provider of software development services, today announced four new appointments to its leadership team. The appointments include Paul Bracht, who is now Vice President of Sales, Lenny Steinman and Jeff Parcheta, who have each been promoted to Directors of Sales, and Akash Sinha, who was promoted to Director of Operations.
FLORIDA STATE
ContractSafe Receives Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Fuel Team Expansion and Product Development

ContractSafe, a leading cloud-based contract management platform, announced a $27.5mm strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment and partnership will enable ContractSafe to scale its team and release additional products and features designed to streamline contract management for businesses. Five Elms’ investment marks the company’s first institutional capital raise since it was founded seven years ago.
Discuss Announces Another Year of Record Growth of Its People Experience Platform

New innovations and integrations coupled with industry leading customer satisfaction bring 40%+ growth in platform usage. Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced another year of record growth in 2022, with research sessions being run on its platform up 42% as compared to 2021. As CX,...
Rockset Triples Revenue and Doubles Customer Base Year over Year, Again

Leading real-time analytics company achieves 3.6x year over year growth by pioneering cloud-native efficiency and simplicity in real-time analytics. Rockset, the leading real-time analytics database built for the cloud, today announced another year of exponential growth, where annual recurring revenue (ARR) more than tripled and the customer base more than doubled based on latest fiscal quarter results. This is the second year in a row that Rockset has achieved this level of growth, firmly establishing the company as the leader in real-time analytics. Rockset is built by the team behind RocksDB and backed by Greylock Partners and Sequoia Capital.
Quorum Announces New Sales CRM Mobile App

Placing the full power of Quorum’s Sales CRM solution in dealership sales team’s hands. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. , a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce the release of its new mobile Sales Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) application.
Veritonic Expands Sales and Product Teams to Meet Increased Demand for Audio Intelligence

Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today a number of new hires that bolster their commitment to providing best-in-class data and technology to brands, agencies, and platforms around the world that are leveraging audio as part of their marketing strategy. “We are excited to announce...
MiaRec Introduces AI-Driven Data Redaction for Contact Centers

MiaRec, the Conversation Intelligence provider that helps contact centers achieve better business outcomes, announced its latest product release which introduces an AI-driven data redaction feature. MiaRec customers will be able to access the newly enhanced data redaction feature and additional enhancements in Mid-February 2023. Contact centers use data redaction processes...
Barcodes Group Survey Finds Growth Expected for ID Badging Programs

Barcodes Group today released the results of a survey that found one-third of organizations expect their ID badging program to increase in 2023, while less than 5% anticipate a slight decrease. The nationwide State of ID Badging survey was conducted from November 22nd – December 9th, 2022. The survey...
Quest Software Strengthens Operational & Market Expertise with Appointment of New Executives

New leadership bolsters Quest’s ability to manage strategic enterprise IT functions while addressing customer computing challenges. Quest Software, a leading global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the appointment of three executives that add a wealth of software, finance and business expertise. Quest promoted Carolyn McCarthy to Chief Operating Officer (COO) alongside her current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company also appointed Matt Deres as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and John Hernandez as GM of the Quest Microsoft Platform Management (MPM) business unit.
WatchGuard Names Simon Yeo Senior Vice President of Operations

Industry veteran and former Barracuda executive to lead company’s IT systems and infrastructure, security, and cloud operations. WatchGuard Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, announced it has hired Simon Yeo as the company’s new senior vice president of operations. In this role, Yeo will oversee WatchGuard’s information technology systems and infrastructure, security, and cloud operations.
NICE Digitally Transforms Performance and Customer Experience through AI-Driven Employee Engagement Solutions for a leading European BPO

Yource expands usage of NICE WFM to support hybrid working by empowering employees through efficient scheduling. NICE announced that Yource, the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) in the Netherlands, successfully employed NICE’s Workforce Management (WFM) solution to further support the transition to a hybrid work model. Yource has seen an increase in forecast accuracy, ensuring more effective service and improving customer satisfaction.
Leading CDXP Platform AutoLeadStar to Showcase Public API at NADA

Integrating its API offering with first partner FUSE Autotech, AutoLeadStar is paving the way for a more connected, digitally-capable automotive industry, giving dealerships the power to communicate with consumers more effectively and boost business. AutoLeadStar, the automotive retail industry’s Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), will attend the National Automobile...
DALLAS, TX
3Cloud, the Leading Microsoft Azure Services Partner, Acquires Manila-Based PGSI to Extend Global Delivery Capabilities

3Cloud, LLC. (“3Cloud”) announced that it has entered a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire People Global Solutions Inc., (“PGSI”). PGSI, headquartered in Makati City, Philippines, operates a Global Delivery Center exclusively for 3Cloud offering Azure consulting services in Application Modernization and Data Platform. With the acquisition of PGSI, 3Cloud will expand its international reach and formalize a partnership that has provided quality global delivery to clients.
Indeavor Leads Vertical Solution Market With SOC 2 Type II Certification

Indeavor, industry-leader in People Operations & Workforce Management announces achievement SOC 2 Type II compliance. Indeavor’s SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent, third party, confirming adherence to the most industry-accepted standard for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy. SOC 2 Type II is established by...
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities

Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
Glia Deepens Partnership with Credit Union Community by Establishing CUSO

A selective group of credit union clients have invested and joined Glia’s advisory committee. Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), announced the successful launch of a Credit Union Service Organization or CUSO focused on member service solutions. Glia selected a diverse grouping of its Credit Union clients to invest and form part of an advisory committee. The client investments and establishing the CUSO, come on the heels of significant momentum in the space as Glia surpasses 250 credit union clients.
Salesforce Powered ADvendio ONE is Launched as a Complete Omnichannel Advertising Solution for Media Buyers and Sellers

ADvendio is delighted to introduce ADvendio ONE, their newly updated solution powered by Salesforce to the market. ADvendio first brought to market a comprehensive solution comprised of a number of separate add-on modules to their core solution, known as the ADvendio Advertising Management Solution (AMS). These add-ons ranged from self-service ad technologies to programmatic advertising and media buying tools.

