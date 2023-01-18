Read full article on original website
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
The best 75-inch TVs in 2023: Sony Bravia XR, Samsung's 'The Frame,' more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
Amazon just sliced $250 off 65-inch Fire QLED in epic Super Bowl TV deal
Amazon's first QLED TV, the Amazon Omni 4K QLED, is now available for $549.
TechRadar
The iPhone 13 is now free at Verizon - and they're throwing in an Apple Watch too
For the first time ever, you can get an iPhone 13 for free with an unlimited data plan (opens in new tab) at Verizon without needing a pesky trade-in. While this carrier is no stranger to excellent deals on the iPhone 13, all promotions on this excellent device have either revolved around handing over an old phone or capped out the device cost at $5 per month with a plan.
Digital Trends
Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal
Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
TechRadar
Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals: $700 off LG, Samsung, Sony and more
Super Bowl Sunday is a month away, which means Super Bowl TV deals are heating up with massive savings on stunning displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Best Buy is offering some of the best bargains we've spotted, like the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). That's just $100 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen so far.
Phone Arena
Apple might surprisingly announce new devices today
Apple could announce a bunch of new devices today, January 17, via a press release on its pressroom website today, says leakster Jon Prosser on Twitter. This is what the rumor mill has been buzzing about in the past few hours, and people are speculating about the possible releases we might get out of these surprising announcements.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score a 50" 4K Roku TV for Only $198
Walmart is offering the Onn 50" 4K Roku TV for only $198 with free shipping. That's the least expensive TV you'll find right now with a screen size of 50" or greater. We've actually seen this TV for cheaper - $150 on Black Friday - but that deal lasted only a few hours for most people. This is still an excellent value for those of us on a very tight budget.
TechRadar
Spotify could soon match Amazon Music Unlimited's untimely price hike
Just when you thought your subscription bills couldn't get any bigger, Amazon has announced a price increase for its Music Unlimited streaming service – and it could sadly point to a similar boost to Spotify's fees. Starting from February 21, subscribers to both the individual and student Amazon Music...
Engadget
Amazon's Fire tablets are up to 43 percent off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. This week, Apple...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: latest rumors and everything we know so far
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the potential be one of the best phones of 2023, and there’s not long to wait for it, as Samsung is set to unveil the S23 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1. We’re expecting to see the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23...
pocketnow.com
Score up to 40 percent savings on Pioneer’s 55-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart TV deals are starting to pick up the pace, as we are beginning to get more and better offers as we get closer to February. The latest deals will get you amazing savings on 4K smart TVs from Pioneer, Sony, Samsung, and more. First up, we have the 55-inch Pioneer Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which now sells for just $270 after seeing a 40 percent discount. This smart TV usually goes for $450, which means that you will receive a great new 2022 model with a 4K LED display, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual-X Sound, the complete Fire TV experience, Alexa built-in, and $180 savings.
TechRadar
Hisense TVs will be all mini-LED in 2023, and Samsung needs to do the same
The mini-LED-driven “Neo QLED” TVs Samsung showed at CES 2023 were stunning to behold, and they proved the company capable of once again pushing the limits of that specific display tech. Even more impressive was its ability to do so while simultaneously improving the QD-OLED tech that made such a big splash when first introduced in 2022 for the company’s new OLED TV lineup.
Apple announcement today: Rumours swirl as major new release expected
Apple is about to make a major announcement, probably of new products, according to a series of reports.In recent days, a run of rumours have suggested that the company is planning to launch a major release on Tuesday.The launch could related to the release of new Macs, with Apple’s M2 chips, according to some reports. Apple has long been rumoured to be updating its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which were last updated in October 2021.When those computers were first released, they included Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. In the time since, Apple has revealed the latest...
TrustedReviews
Sonos Arc vs Sonos Beam: Which is right for you?
If you’re a Sonos user in the market for something to give your home cinema set-up a boost, the Arc and Boost are two excellent choices. Both soundbars offer immersive Dolby Atmos sound but are marketed to different prospective audiences. Sonos Arc is the larger, full-sized model intended for bigger TVs and rooms, while the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is an all-in-one soundbar that’s suited to smaller TVs and rooms.
TechRadar
The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is back down to its cheapest-ever price
The LG C2 OLED is our top-rated TV, and it's now back down to its cheapest ever price. It received a top score of five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review due to its large and extremely bright screen, sleek and minimalistic design, excellent connectivity options, vivid colors and contrast levels, and more.
Apple Insider
AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max get new firmware update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple released a new firmware update for theAirPods lineup with unknown bug fixes and performance improvements. The update is designated to be for most of the current AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 3, first-generation...
TechRadar
Asus ROG Delta S Wireless gaming headset review: comfortable and decently balanced
I probably wouldn’t pick up the Asus ROG Delta S Wireless from just looking at it, as it isn’t the most attractive headset. However, its comfortable, lightweight design, along with its solid sound, might change your mind. I’m just not sure you’re getting enough for the price.
Release Date Announced: Apple Unveils HomePod 2nd Generation
Apple has unveiled the next version of its smart speaker, the HomePod. The new device boasts advanced computational audio, immersive Spatial Audio tracks support, and Siri intelligence. It also offers new ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home, such as creating intelligent home automation using Siri, getting notified of smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, and checking the temperature and humidity in a room.
