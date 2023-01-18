ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
KOMO News

'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work

(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered

Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Point-in-Time Count set to count homeless in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near Interstate 90 in Spokane continues to shrink. That's according to the latest numbers from the Washington State Department of Transportation. But the problem doesn't end here. The city of Spokane is planning their annual Point-in-Time Count that works to paint an accurate...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

If Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project is Approved, Expect Violence

This isn’t an endorsement but there will be violence. It’s a prediction and when it happens, some will believe there are new folk heroes in southern Idaho. I’ve been getting plenty of feedback on the proposed wind farms that could dot our land. I’m writing this as I’m awaiting another update about the Lava Ridge site from the Bureau of Land Management. We’re just entering a 60-day public comment period. Yes, a handful of people in our valley may support the idea, but I’m telling you, it’s a tiny number.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities community comes together to take the Polar Plunge

RICHLAND, Wash. - The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge is an event that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Washington. This event continues making waves in our community. The day was foggy and before the snow started falling the plungers plunged into the icy Columbia River. People from all...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bonner County Daily Bee

Land Board adds new endowment land

It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads

(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwlaborpress.org

Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor

State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
OREGON STATE
KREM2

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
IDAHO STATE
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The number of deadly traffic crashes in Washington soared to a level not seen since 1990, according to Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Preliminary reports show 745 people were killed on the roads in 2022. WTSC said more than half of the deadly crashes involved impairment from drugs...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Donations accumulate for Spokane Homeless Connect Resource Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Convention Center will house Eastern Washington's largest homeless services event next week. Resources like clothes, toiletries, and much more will be available to help anyone at risk or experiencing homelessness. "Our main goal is to bring a bunch of resources together to help those in...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy