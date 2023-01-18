Read full article on original website
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
KOMO News
'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Chronicle
Bill to Ease Washington's Housing Crisis Would Allow Up to Fourplex on All Residential Lots
OLYMPIA — Single-family homes may soon be less common in new development across the state. A bill making its way through the Legislature would allow "middle housing" — up to a fourplex — on all residential lots in cities of 6,000 or more. The proposal is making...
NW News Network
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
'Being straight': Governor’s Office, think tank clash over cap-and-trade, Washington gas prices
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and the free market Washington Policy Center think tank don’t see eye-to-eye on the effects of the nascent cap-and trade program on carbon emissions. The program that went into effect on Jan. 1 sets a cap on greenhouse gas...
nbcrightnow.com
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
Chronicle
Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered
Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
kpq.com
Washington State Park Makes Top 5 List In The Country: Have You Been There?
Washington has over 160 state parks and one of them has earned a fifth place ranking for beauty in the entire country by the digital travel publisher Travel Lens. The Washington state park system has something for everyone's interest; recreation, solitude, history, wildlife or the pure spectacle of mother nature.
inlander.com
Nearly 8 million gallons of untreated water poured into the Spokane River on a single day in December
Millions of gallons of water overwhelmed Spokane's sewer system on Dec. 27, 2022, as temperatures reached 44 degrees, with large amounts of rain melting snow that was already on the ground and causing untreated overflow to go into the river. While the city has invested millions to build massive underground...
Point-in-Time Count set to count homeless in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near Interstate 90 in Spokane continues to shrink. That's according to the latest numbers from the Washington State Department of Transportation. But the problem doesn't end here. The city of Spokane is planning their annual Point-in-Time Count that works to paint an accurate...
If Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project is Approved, Expect Violence
This isn’t an endorsement but there will be violence. It’s a prediction and when it happens, some will believe there are new folk heroes in southern Idaho. I’ve been getting plenty of feedback on the proposed wind farms that could dot our land. I’m writing this as I’m awaiting another update about the Lava Ridge site from the Bureau of Land Management. We’re just entering a 60-day public comment period. Yes, a handful of people in our valley may support the idea, but I’m telling you, it’s a tiny number.
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities community comes together to take the Polar Plunge
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge is an event that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Washington. This event continues making waves in our community. The day was foggy and before the snow started falling the plungers plunged into the icy Columbia River. People from all...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads
(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
kpq.com
Poor roads, high gas taxes, traffic congestion: Does Washington have it that bad?
You may be hard pressed to find people who like being stuck in traffic, but a new report suggests drivers in Washington State have an even harder time with it. According to Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with the personal finance website, WalletHub, says the state ranks second in the country for worst driving experiences.
q13fox.com
Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The number of deadly traffic crashes in Washington soared to a level not seen since 1990, according to Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Preliminary reports show 745 people were killed on the roads in 2022. WTSC said more than half of the deadly crashes involved impairment from drugs...
KREM
Donations accumulate for Spokane Homeless Connect Resource Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Convention Center will house Eastern Washington's largest homeless services event next week. Resources like clothes, toiletries, and much more will be available to help anyone at risk or experiencing homelessness. "Our main goal is to bring a bunch of resources together to help those in...
