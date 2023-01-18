ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Home prices hit a record high last year

The real estate market took a downward turn in 2022, as rising interest rates rapidly slowed the frenzied sales activity seen the year before — but home prices still hit a record high. The median home sale price in 2022 was $386,300, up 10.2% from 2021 and the highest...
TEXAS STATE
KTVZ

Google-parent Alphabet is cutting 12,000 jobs

Google parent Alphabet is eliminating about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, the company said Friday, in the latest cuts to shake the technology sector. The cuts will affect roles across product areas and regions, CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees that was posted on the company’s website Friday.
KTVZ

Here are the companies that have laid off employees this year — so far

Just this week, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, Microsoft and Vox Media announced layoffs that will affect more than 22,000 workers. Their moves follow on the heels of job cuts earlier this month at Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Salesforce. More companies are expected to do the same as firms that aggressively hired over the last two years slam on the brakes, and in many cases shift into reverse.

