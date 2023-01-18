Read full article on original website
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
KTLA.com
Where do California’s interstate highways take you?
(KTXL) — California is crisscrossed by highways, some of which can take you to different states and to the other side of the country. Whether you’re planning on driving out of state or taking a cross-country road trip, here is where California’s Interstate routes will take you.
Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil
The dramatic landslide was caught on camera Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls. Nobody was hurt, but rangers say to avoid traveling there for at least a week.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
ksro.com
California Gets Break from the Storms But Not the Effects
California is getting a much needed break from storms. But the threat is far from over. Experts say as the ground dries out and streams recede, the runoff will continue to fill lakes and reservoirs for the next couple of weeks. The heavy rains have also taken a toll on roads, becoming dangerous to drivers and cyclists. Caltrans says crews have been working on 400 potholes in the last two weeks, double the number for the entire month of January last year.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California went from drought to ‘epic’ snow. What it could mean for spring flooding
Nearly every square mile of California was in a severe drought four months ago. The first six months of 2022 were the driest on record and, in many corners of the state, the rest of the year wasn’t much better. Now we’re worrying about whether we have too much...
GV Wire
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now
The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
kion546.com
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
ksro.com
'Extreme' drought completely eliminated in California; Colorado River Basin lags behind
(NEW YORK) — “Extreme” drought has been completely eliminated in California for the first time in nearly three years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While the drastic change for California has happened over the last few weeks, the most recent batch of rain has completely eliminated the “extreme” drought category. However, while smaller reservoirs have returned to averages, many larger ones still remain low, according to experts. And it’s still “too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought.”
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KTLA.com
King Tides return to Orange County, though relatively calm surf lowers flooding threat
Southern California coastal areas are bracing for more high tides this weekend, although the surf remained relatively calm Saturday morning, lowering the level of risk. The so-called King Tides are expected to remain a threat to produce minor flooding through Monday for the Orange County coast, the National Weather Service said.
Biden: Deadly California storms 'caused by climate change'
President Joe Biden delivered brief remarks after surveying storm damage in California on Thursday, declaring the destruction a clear sign of climate change.
actionnewsnow.com
Wolf attacks increase in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
activenorcal.com
When Will Klamath Dam Removal Take Place? A Complete Timeline for the Largest Dam Removal Project Ever.
The largest ever dam removal project in the United States will completely change the makeup of multiple Northern California communities. Behind decades of work from multiple groups, specifically local Native American tribes, the Klamath River will flow free again in the next two years. The Klamath River dam removal project...
ksro.com
Five Sonoma County Schools Ranked Some of the Best in California
Five public schools in Sonoma County are now considered some of the best schools in California. The schools were recently added to the California Distinguished Schools Program. Corona Creek, Meadow, West Side, Alexander Valley and Liberty Elementary Schools are among five of the 356 schools to make the list for 2023.The Distinguished Schools Program is back this year after being temporarily put on hold because of the pandemic. Qualifying schools are evaluated based on test scores, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates and socioeconomic data.
