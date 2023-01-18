ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KEYT

Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KTLA.com

Where do California’s interstate highways take you?

(KTXL) — California is crisscrossed by highways, some of which can take you to different states and to the other side of the country. Whether you’re planning on driving out of state or taking a cross-country road trip, here is where California’s Interstate routes will take you.
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
ksro.com

California Gets Break from the Storms But Not the Effects

California is getting a much needed break from storms. But the threat is far from over. Experts say as the ground dries out and streams recede, the runoff will continue to fill lakes and reservoirs for the next couple of weeks. The heavy rains have also taken a toll on roads, becoming dangerous to drivers and cyclists. Caltrans says crews have been working on 400 potholes in the last two weeks, double the number for the entire month of January last year.
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
GV Wire

Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now

The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
kion546.com

Best places to retire on the West Coast

Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
ksro.com

'Extreme' drought completely eliminated in California; Colorado River Basin lags behind

(NEW YORK) — “Extreme” drought has been completely eliminated in California for the first time in nearly three years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While the drastic change for California has happened over the last few weeks, the most recent batch of rain has completely eliminated the “extreme” drought category. However, while smaller reservoirs have returned to averages, many larger ones still remain low, according to experts. And it’s still “too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought.”
actionnewsnow.com

Wolf attacks increase in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Five Sonoma County Schools Ranked Some of the Best in California

Five public schools in Sonoma County are now considered some of the best schools in California. The schools were recently added to the California Distinguished Schools Program. Corona Creek, Meadow, West Side, Alexander Valley and Liberty Elementary Schools are among five of the 356 schools to make the list for 2023.The Distinguished Schools Program is back this year after being temporarily put on hold because of the pandemic. Qualifying schools are evaluated based on test scores, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates and socioeconomic data.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

